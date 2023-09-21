What's new

CJP Faiz Isa fixes Faizabad sit-in review case for hearing

1695321574070.png

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has fixed the Faizabad sit-in review case for hearing, ARY News reported.

As per details, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa including Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah will hear the Faizabad sit-in review case on September 28.

A review petition was filed by the then Interior Ministry against the CJP verdict on April 15, 2019 whereas Pakistan Bar Council also pleaded to fix the case for hearing.

Faizabad sit-in case: SC orders action against extremist elements

It is important to mention here that CJP Faiz Isa had to face a presidential reference after his verdict in Faizabad sit-in case.

On February 6, 2019, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered action against extremist elements in the written verdict issued for the suo-moto case pertaining to Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s (TLP) 2017 Faizabad sit-in.

Faizabad sit-in

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had held a weeks-long protest at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange in November 2017 against a little change in the oath lawmakers take. The court had taken suo motu notice soon after the protests.

The National Assembly had passed an amendment to the Finality of Prophet-hood ( Khatm-e-Nabuwwat) oath for electoral candidates, drawing protests from religious groups in the country. The government had withdrawn the amendment that had stirred the hornet’s nest among many.
