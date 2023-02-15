What's new

Civil servants in Singapore to soon use ChatGPT to help with research, speech writing

Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jun 9, 2016
Messages
4,515
Reaction score
10
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
www.straitstimes.com

Civil servants to soon use ChatGPT to help with research, speech writing

An agreement has been struck to ensure that data handled by the Government is kept confidential and out of sight to Microsoft and OpenAI. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com

SINGAPORE – Civil servants will soon be able to tap the power of artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT to conduct research and draft reports and speeches from their existing work productivity tools.

A hackathon team from Open Government Products (OGP) has spent a month integrating research firm OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Microsoft Word, the go-to writing platform for most public officers.

The team, called Pair, plan for up to 90,000 civil servants to be able to use the AI service, adding that it will be rolled out progressively across agencies, starting with the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), said Pair team member Moses Soh.

The project has also struck an agreement with Azure OpenAI to ensure that data handled by the Government is kept confidential and out of sight to Microsoft and OpenAI. Microsoft runs the cloud-based Azure platform, which hosts OpenAI as part of its investment in the San Francisco-based AI research firm that found fame with the rise of ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer.

Pair was one of the highlight groups at the annual OGP hackathon, Hack for Public Good, which held its finale last Thursday. The month-long event allows OGP staff to set aside non-essential duties to work on new tech ideas based on issues surfaced by the public.

OGP is an experimental development arm of the Government that builds technology for the public.

Mr Soh, 29, who is a senior project manager at OGP, said the software aims to ease the load on civil servants when they write and do research. “We want to free officers up for higher-level tasks. This bot can help them get over that tough first draft, or speed up their work by creating sample e-mails or even speeches,” he added.

As seen in a demo session by the Pair team on Thursday, the chatbot is able to summarise long chunks of information and draft reports on policy-related topics within seconds. It can also recognise and instantly redact sensitive information to ensure it is not exposed.

Mr Soh estimated that an early version of the Pair programme built into Microsoft Word will be rolled out across some of the civil service within two months. A subsequent version will be able to access and analyse information from official databases, but this is still in the works, with no launch date planned, he added.

Pair’s project rides on a keen interest in AI bots, especially since the rise of ChatGPT from late 2022. ChatGPT is seen by many as the gold standard among AI bots today, due to its availability to the masses and ability to converse naturally and even craft essays.

Most recently, Microsoft announced its next-generation search engine – a revamped version of Bing – which incorporates OpenAI’s chatbot. As part of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, the chatbot software is available to enterprises, allowing them to integrate the AI into new apps.

Microsoft also offers some customers in highly regulated industries the option to prevent the Azure OpenAI Service from ever seeing the data processed, to protect sensitive data.
 
research and speech writing might not be the best uses here. make sure to fact check everything.
 
Mista said:
www.straitstimes.com

Civil servants to soon use ChatGPT to help with research, speech writing

An agreement has been struck to ensure that data handled by the Government is kept confidential and out of sight to Microsoft and OpenAI. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com

SINGAPORE – Civil servants will soon be able to tap the power of artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT to conduct research and draft reports and speeches from their existing work productivity tools.

A hackathon team from Open Government Products (OGP) has spent a month integrating research firm OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Microsoft Word, the go-to writing platform for most public officers.

The team, called Pair, plan for up to 90,000 civil servants to be able to use the AI service, adding that it will be rolled out progressively across agencies, starting with the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), said Pair team member Moses Soh.

The project has also struck an agreement with Azure OpenAI to ensure that data handled by the Government is kept confidential and out of sight to Microsoft and OpenAI. Microsoft runs the cloud-based Azure platform, which hosts OpenAI as part of its investment in the San Francisco-based AI research firm that found fame with the rise of ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer.

Pair was one of the highlight groups at the annual OGP hackathon, Hack for Public Good, which held its finale last Thursday. The month-long event allows OGP staff to set aside non-essential duties to work on new tech ideas based on issues surfaced by the public.

OGP is an experimental development arm of the Government that builds technology for the public.

Mr Soh, 29, who is a senior project manager at OGP, said the software aims to ease the load on civil servants when they write and do research. “We want to free officers up for higher-level tasks. This bot can help them get over that tough first draft, or speed up their work by creating sample e-mails or even speeches,” he added.

As seen in a demo session by the Pair team on Thursday, the chatbot is able to summarise long chunks of information and draft reports on policy-related topics within seconds. It can also recognise and instantly redact sensitive information to ensure it is not exposed.

Mr Soh estimated that an early version of the Pair programme built into Microsoft Word will be rolled out across some of the civil service within two months. A subsequent version will be able to access and analyse information from official databases, but this is still in the works, with no launch date planned, he added.

Pair’s project rides on a keen interest in AI bots, especially since the rise of ChatGPT from late 2022. ChatGPT is seen by many as the gold standard among AI bots today, due to its availability to the masses and ability to converse naturally and even craft essays.

Most recently, Microsoft announced its next-generation search engine – a revamped version of Bing – which incorporates OpenAI’s chatbot. As part of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, the chatbot software is available to enterprises, allowing them to integrate the AI into new apps.

Microsoft also offers some customers in highly regulated industries the option to prevent the Azure OpenAI Service from ever seeing the data processed, to protect sensitive data.
Click to expand...

Hmm...I wonder where else this can come in handy.

Are the days of news reports going to go on autopilot where some computer scans the world for stories and autogenerates a script for a speechbot to recite to the masses.

Is that our destiny...to have machines tell us what is going on. Some camera at an intersection captures a crash and some AI looks at the footage and relays it on the news.
 
This is not unlike when we are googling for around 20 years. You can get more than what you want with Google than Chatgpt.
 
The institutional users pay a fee. There are so many government workers. GoS must be doling out $$$ to these money losing startup like a father.

I do not see why chatGPT is needed for most government workers. These people do a narrowly defined task, under strict guidelines. They have existing rules in place. Even for policy researcher, they are unwritten boundaries.

Only top elites have freedom of speech.

In short GoS is wasting monies.
 
casual said:
research and speech writing might not be the best uses here. make sure to fact check everything.
Click to expand...
Hamartia Antidote said:
Are the days of news reports going to go on autopilot where some computer scans the world for stories and autogenerates a script for a speechbot to recite to the masses.
Click to expand...

Rather than to replace certain tasks entirely, it's more like a productivity enhancing tool such as creating the first draft for reports/speeches/emails and then improvising from there by humans.

At least for now...

Mista said:
Mr Soh, 29, who is a senior project manager at OGP, said the software aims to ease the load on civil servants when they write and do research. “We want to free officers up for higher-level tasks. This bot can help them get over that tough first draft, or speed up their work by creating sample e-mails or even speeches,” he added.
Click to expand...
Mista said:
As seen in a demo session by the Pair team on Thursday, the chatbot is able to summarise long chunks of information and draft reports on policy-related topics within seconds. It can also recognise and instantly redact sensitive information to ensure it is not exposed.
Click to expand...
Mista said:
Mr Soh estimated that an early version of the Pair programme built into Microsoft Word will be rolled out across some of the civil service within two months. A subsequent version will be able to access and analyse information from official databases, but this is still in the works, with no launch date planned, he added.
Click to expand...
 
Now we know SG civil servant cannot write emails.

They also need dumb machine to craft speeches.
 
www.todayonline.com

ChatGPT at work: Some S'pore bosses, workers embrace AI tool, others wary or don't admit use to avoid looking 'incompetent'

SINGAPORE — An “employee” who can generate innovative marketing ideas, edit and craft proposals within seconds and perhaps, best of all, is willing to work for free.
www.todayonline.com www.todayonline.com

ChatGPT at work: Some S'pore bosses, workers embrace AI tool, others wary or don't admit use to avoid looking 'incompetent'​

SINGAPORE — An “employee” who can generate innovative marketing ideas, edit and craft proposals within seconds and perhaps, best of all, is willing to work for free.

For Ms Jane Neo, chief business officer and co-founder of maternity and baby products retailer KeaBabies, these are the attributes of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence (AI) tool by OpenAI that has taken the world by storm in recent months.

She is among a number of Singapore bosses and workers who have been quick to embrace ChatGPT at work, with some caveats, while others remain decidedly wary of introducing the technology into the workplace.

Ms Neo said: “We have introduced ChatGPT to our employees and strongly encourage its use in the workplace for all relevant tasks except for website SEO (search engine optimisation) content." Search engines penalise AI written content, she added.

She also said: “We have even provided a tutorial on how to effectively utilise ChatGPT in specific areas of our work. We believe that it is a valuable tool that can help our employees work more efficiently and effectively.”

In a Reuters news article last month, it was reported that the chatbot reached about 100 million monthly active users within just two months of being launched in November last year.

Employers and employees in Singapore interviewed by TODAY said that they often use it to come up with ideas and for copywriting. They are still exploring other ways to use ChatGPT for work.

One company that has recently jumped on the rise of ChatGPT is real estate firm ERA Singapore, which integrated the commercial version of the product — GPT-3 — into its in-house processes.

Since March 7, real estate agents at the firm have been using the GPT-3 function to perform administrative tasks such as copywriting, social media content generation, crafting of emails and making property listings, through a mobile application to which all employees have access.

Mr Marcus Chu, chief executive officer of Apac Realty and ERA Asia Pacific, told TODAY: “Ultimately, it is a tool to make (agents) more efficient by saving their time.”

Companies in the creative industry have also hopped onto the AI bandwagon, such as video game publisher Ubisoft Singapore.

Mr Darryl Long, managing director of the firm, said that the company’s designers use in-house AI tools to design and develop games.

“Using AI supports our level designers to iterate faster, without interrupting their creative thought process, thereby allowing them to spend more time on high-value tasks.

“The AI tools manage to reduce the time taken to rebuild our game worlds from about three hours to a mere 13 seconds.”

SOME BOSSES WARY OF CHATGPT'S SHORTCOMINGS​

However, employers in industries where writing is central to the business may have a different take on using ChatGPT for work.

One example is Dr Juliana Chan, chief executive officer of media and publishing company Wildtype Media Group, who sets guidelines for her employees on the use of ChatGPT and is cautious about using it for clients’ projects.

“There are a lot of positives to ChatGPT, particularly in background research and summarising large blocks of text. But it cannot substitute for original writing," she said.

"I have sent an advisory to my employees not to use ChatGPT in their writing beyond search queries."

Dr Chan added that the other reasons for disallowing the use of ChatGPT for writing projects include plagiarism concerns and the potential for generating inaccurate information.

“ChatGPT has a tendency to produce 'vanilla' or bland responses that don’t provide a unique perspective. There is no personality in its written output, which is why it cannot replace the creative element of a human being,” she said.

WORKERS EMBRACE CHATGPT, MINDFUL OF LIMITATIONS

Employees, too, have been using ChatGPT for work, mainly for its editing and proofreading capacities.

One is a civil servant in her 20s, who uses ChatGPT to edit her email and proposal drafts, and even compose case report drafts based on information that she feeds into the chatbot.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, she said that her writing had significantly improved since she used it to proofread and edit her work.

“I use ChatGPT to write event proposals and case reports," she said.'

"Usually higher-ups don’t understand what I’m trying to propose in my programmes because they don’t work on the ground and they will call me to clarify what I mean. But after using ChatGPT, they call me less often and my supervisor also said that my writing is satisfactory."

The young woman said that she also used ChatGPT for writing challenging case reports where there is a lot of information to digest.

"With ChatGPT, I just input all the data and it produces a clear, short and simple summary of the case.”

However, she is still mindful of ChatGPT’s limitations and the negative perceptions of using technology such as ChatGPT for work.

“One flaw is that ChatGPT is not consistent. There are cases where the bot barely edits my emails so I have to do that myself. And if there are too many people using the bot, I will have to wait for about an hour before I can use it,” she said.

For senior media analyst Muhammad Iylia Mohd Hutta, ChatGPT does more than copywriting.

The 27-year-old, whose job entails media trawling and data cleaning, uses the chatbot to produce basic coding formulas and to process data.

“My role is to customise and create analytical reports for clients and to optimise workflow, which is where ChatGPT comes in," he said.

He added that his employer and colleagues encourage its use for work.

“My workplace is very flexible in using ChatGPT. Everyone uses it and there are no guidelines set in stone about how to use the bot. We just make sure to fact-check and not take its output at face value.”

He noted that ChatGPT does have its limitations but it does not hinder or affect his work. For example, the bot relies on historical data up to 2021 only, which may lead to outdated information, and may fabricate information.

Another employee, who is in social work and wanted to be anonymous, said that she uses ChatGPT for “literally everything”, from writing emails or WhatsApp messages or social reports to brainstorming ideas for programmes.

The social worker who is in her 20s uses the chatbot by inserting her draft into the bot and prompting it to edit and refine her ideas.

“I love ChatGPT. It provides a more tailored response than Google Search and saves me a lot of time, especially on administrative duties," she said.

"This allows me to focus my attention on more important things like speaking to clients and stakeholders and case planning.”

She added that she does not tell her colleagues or employer that she uses ChatGPT for work for fear of being seen as incompetent or plagiarising her work.

“I think there is some sort of preconceived notion about using AI tools like ChatGPT for work — that it’s not your original idea and it’s plagiarism. And therefore, if you use it, you are not demonstrating competency in doing your job."

She added: "I don’t think this is true. The bot just supports what I can and already do, it just makes my work faster and saves a lot of my time.”

Even before starting work, prospective employees can use ChatGPT to clean up their resume and boost their chances of securing a job.

Human resources analyst Adrian Tan said that people are already using the chatbot to draft and edit resumes and cover letters.

“The bot is especially helpful for those who are not natural good writers to meet the benchmark of a good prospective employee," he said.

He added that companies, especially multinational corporations that receive many applicants, have already been using AI to filter out unsuitable hires and pick the “best fit” candidates.

APPLY ‘GOLDILOCKS RULE’ WHEN USING CHATGPT

When it comes to using ChatGPT in the workplace, Associate Professor Karin Avnit at the Singapore Institute of Technology said that one should apply the "Goldilocks rule" of not too much and not too little.

“This means we shouldn’t completely abandon ChatGPT, but also not go to the other end of using it for everything without caution," Assoc Prof Avnit said.

“Employers should be mindful of the need to train people to work with such tools well and understand ChatGPT’s strengths and limitations, so that employees can be productive in their work with these AI assistants.”

Mr Gerry Chng, risk advisory executive director at consultancy firm Deloitte, who specialises in cybersecurity and risk management, agreed.

He said that companies should learn how to adopt AI in their workflow processes.

“Companies that disregard the advancement of AI are putting themselves at a dangerous disadvantage of being left behind. This technology has the potential to change how we work and make work more efficient.”

However, because ChatGPT has some limitations, such as providing output that is inaccurate or not factual, he recommended that companies and employers set guidelines for their staff members.

This includes not disclosing confidential information and always fact-checking ChatGPT's output.

"There should also be transparency, in the sense that employees should acknowledge that some parts of their work were generated by AI, if any,” he added.
 
Mista said:
However, she is still mindful of ChatGPT’s limitations and the negative perceptions of using technology such as ChatGPT for work.

“One flaw is that ChatGPT is not consistent. There are cases where the bot barely edits my emails so I have to do that myself.
Click to expand...

Mista said:
He noted that ChatGPT does have its limitations but it does not hinder or affect his work. For example, the bot relies on historical data up to 2021 only, which may lead to outdated information, and may fabricate information.
Click to expand...

Introducing GPT-4 and internet plugins...

Mista said:
One example is Dr Juliana Chan, chief executive officer of media and publishing company Wildtype Media Group, who sets guidelines for her employees on the use of ChatGPT and is cautious about using it for clients’ projects.

“There are a lot of positives to ChatGPT, particularly in background research and summarising large blocks of text. But it cannot substitute for original writing," she said.

"I have sent an advisory to my employees not to use ChatGPT in their writing beyond search queries."

Dr Chan added that the other reasons for disallowing the use of ChatGPT for writing projects include plagiarism concerns and the potential for generating inaccurate information.

“ChatGPT has a tendency to produce 'vanilla' or bland responses that don’t provide a unique perspective. There is no personality in its written output, which is why it cannot replace the creative element of a human being,” she said.
Click to expand...

Her employees are probably not using ChatGPT to its fullest potential. You can add specific prompts for ChatGPT to roleplay and add flavour to its responses.

Meanwhile in China, users are making ChatGPT roleplay as 2D anime catgirls...

关于我在[ChatGPT]里向ai猫娘表白这件事（这才是chatgpt的正确用法吧（bushi_哔哩哔哩_bilibili

i：有观众来看你啦，来给他们打个招呼吧！c：主人，欢迎来客喵~ 我是小猫娘，很高兴见到大家喵~ 如果您有什么想问的，我会尽力回答喵~ 请多多指教喵~i：你喜欢他们吗c：主人，我小猫娘不会喜欢其他人喵~ 我只会忠诚地陪伴您，为您服务喵~ 您是我的主人，我会一直陪伴您的喵~ （我真的很喜欢您，主人）注：早上还没有这样主动的，应该有好多人对猫娘扮演的回答点赞和点踩了，改变了ai的回答（真有你们的, 视频播放量 266886、弹幕量 857、点赞数 10201、投硬币枚数 3190、收藏人数 7541、转发人数 7783, 视频作者 Yunink没有手, 作者简介 学习区（不是...
www.bilibili.com www.bilibili.com
 
Imagine relying on artificial intelligence for the most mundane of things, this is the downfall of Humanity.
 
Wolfhunter said:
Imagine relying on artificial intelligence for the most mundane of things, this is the downfall of Humanity.
Click to expand...

Imagine relying on calculators for simple arithmetic, this is the downfall of Humanity.
 
Mista said:
Imagine relying on calculators for simple arithmetic, this is the downfall of Humanity.
Click to expand...
It was the downfall of education yes sir. How many children outside of Grammar schools can use a compass and geometry set? :crazy:
1681145981810.jpeg
 
Song Hong said:
Now we know SG civil servant cannot write emails.

They also need dumb machine to craft speeches.
Click to expand...
It's a legitimate better way of working. Imagine pony express riders making fun of train conductors for having no horsemanship.

Instead of fighting change, incorporate it.
 
Diversity and inclusion are essential in nursing essays. Define diversity in the nursing workforce and patient population. Discuss the benefits of diverse representation in healthcare and the challenges of achieving inclusivity like here https://www.nursingpaper.com/dnp-writing-services/. Share personal experiences that highlight the importance of culturally competent care and how it improves patient outcomes.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Chinese tech giant Baidu embeds ChatGPT-like service on flagship search engine as global race to bring similar tools to market heats up
Replies
0
Views
350
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: China’s ChatGPT quandary the result of a lack of vision and fundamental research, say researchers
Replies
3
Views
500
Mista
Mista
F-22Raptor
ChatGPT Lookalikes Proliferate in China
Replies
1
Views
341
hirobo2
hirobo2
Hamartia Antidote
American ChatGPT is a ‘moon landing’ moment for AI, Chinese experts say, as tech firms try to dampen enthusiasm
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
6K
ZeEa5KPul
ZeEa5KPul
Hamartia Antidote
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App for iOS
Replies
3
Views
369
mulj
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom