Cipher misplacement case: Govt decides to constitute special prosecution team

Shah Khawar, Rizwan Abbasi, and Zulfiqar Naqvi will be included in prosecution team
1692294480046.png

The government on Thursday decided to set up a special prosecution team in the cipher misplacement case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

In line with the cipher misplacement case, on the proposal of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the interior ministry had sent the summary to the law ministry.

The sources divulged that Shah Khawar, Rizwan Abbasi, and Zulfiqar Naqvi will be included in the prosecution team.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism wing of the FIA had also registered a case against the PTI chief for allegedly losing the US cipher he had earlier blamed for triggering the overthrow of his government.

Late last month, former interior minister Rana Sanaullah had stated that the FIA had summoned the PTI chief in the cipher controversy.

His statement came a day after the former prime minister’s personal secretary, Azam Khan, called the cipher narrative “baseless” and claimed it was concocted to deflect attention from an impending no-confidence motion.
