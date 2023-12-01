What's new

Cipher Case Fixed Match - Whisky Munir Demands Quick 4 Week Trial

So the bogus cipher trial was ordered to move to open court, but still the fearful Khaki Criminals have forced this to be a sham open jail trial (whatever that means). However as part of the two bench ruling, the order was given to start the trial all over again.

Given it took 3.5 months to get to where we are before the jail trial was deemed illegal, the Khaki favoured judge has today ordered that the trial conclude in 4 weeks! Just so Whisky can pass the sentence to convict IK and SMQ before the elections. What a sham regime we have in Faujistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730525327519035659
 
You really want the MODS to shut down this site. Your views can be expressed in a decent and civil way!

At least change the title.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
You really want the MODS to shut down this site. Your views can be expressed in a decent and civil way!

At least change the title.
You poison this place all day long, laugable that you ask for decency.

On a serious note, what will you tell Allah when you'd stand before Him, that you harmed your Nation for monthly salary or promotion you hoped? Whats your justification of harming Pakistan?
 
Last edited:
Conqueror said:
You poison this place all day long
What poison, just post the daily news from the media. Well I guess some don't like other opinions.
Conqueror said:
What will you tell Allah when you'd stand before Him
That I followed the truth till my last breath.
Conqueror said:
hat you did it for salary or promotion?
Curse the person who takes benefits, perks, and money to post differing views.
Conqueror said:
laugable that you ask for decency.
At least I haven't demeaned others unless someone really asked for it.
 
1701429930303.png
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
What poison, just post the daily news from the media. Well I guess some don't like other opinions.

That I followed the truth till my last breath.

Curse the person who takes benefits, perks, and money to post differing views.

At least I haven't demeaned others unless someone really asked for it
Media publishes garbage and you spend your life energies re-posting it here? Don't you know who's propaganda you promote as a result? Haramis in uniforms are harming Pakistan and you happily broadcast what they spill upon this nation. Introspect what you're doing.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
You really want the MODS to shut down this site. Your views can be expressed in a decent and civil way!

At least change the title.
I'll leave that to the mods as my views seem to represent many on this forum.

However, the fact that what's in the thread title hurts you more than the brazen abuse and fascism within the post is all this forum needs to confirm what a total waste of space you are.

You scrape the gutter all day digging up trash to spam this forum, and then have the nerve to post this as if it's some angel I am criticising.

This Military Dictator will be named and shamed as long as his fascism continues. I know you're struggling to get used to the majority giving him daily doses of lanat, and your fat corrupt leader from Raiwind, but get used to it as it's going to be around for a very long time - on PDF and elsewhere.
 
DGMO said:
I'll leave that to the mods as my views seem to represent many on this forum.

However, the fact that what's in the thread title hurts you more than the brazen abuse and fascism within the post is all this forum needs to confirm what a total waste of space you are.

You scrape the gutter all day digging up trash to spam this forum, and then have the nerve to post this as if it's some angel I am criticising.

This Military Dictator will be named and shamed as long as his fascism continues. I know you're struggling to get used to the majority giving him daily doses of lanat, and your fat corrupt leader from Raiwind, but get used to it as it's going to be around for a very long time - on PDF and elsewhere.
I think what you call GUTTER is the reality(my opinion), it may take a few years for some to realize it. I don't blame you guys it is just what was SPOON fed to everyone.

If I post a different opinion which many don't like and SPICE it up with a demeaning headline that may hurt many feelings, what will be the reaction here?

DIFFERING OPINION IS HEALTHY BUT NOT IN A DEMEANING WAY

The request posted by WAZ should be respected if we don't want them to shut this site down.
 

