Cipher Case Fixed Match - Whisky Munir Demands Quick 4 Week Trial

DGMO
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2010
- Messages
- 644
- Reaction score
- 0
So the bogus cipher trial was ordered to move to open court, but still the fearful Khaki Criminals have forced this to be a sham open jail trial (whatever that means). However as part of the two bench ruling, the order was given to start the trial all over again.
Given it took 3.5 months to get to where we are before the jail trial was deemed illegal, the Khaki favoured judge has today ordered that the trial conclude in 4 weeks! Just so Whisky can pass the sentence to convict IK and SMQ before the elections. What a sham regime we have in Faujistan.
Given it took 3.5 months to get to where we are before the jail trial was deemed illegal, the Khaki favoured judge has today ordered that the trial conclude in 4 weeks! Just so Whisky can pass the sentence to convict IK and SMQ before the elections. What a sham regime we have in Faujistan.