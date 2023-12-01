Cipher Case Fixed Match - Whisky Munir Demands Quick 4 Week Trial

I'll leave that to the mods as my views seem to represent many on this forum.



However, the fact that what's in the thread title hurts you more than the brazen abuse and fascism within the post is all this forum needs to confirm what a total waste of space you are.



You scrape the gutter all day digging up trash to spam this forum, and then have the nerve to post this as if it's some angel I am criticising.



This Military Dictator will be named and shamed as long as his fascism continues. I know you're struggling to get used to the majority giving him daily doses of lanat, and your fat corrupt leader from Raiwind, but get used to it as it's going to be around for a very long time - on PDF and elsewhere.