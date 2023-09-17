What's new

Christian priest kills himself days after booked by MP Police for sharing post on Manipur

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,268
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Christian priest kills himself days after booked by MP Police for sharing post on Manipur​

MAKTOOB STAFF
IMG_2689.jpeg

A Christian priest, who was recently booked by the Madhya Pradesh police for sharing a post on Manipur violence in social media died by suicide on September 14, Thursday.
Fr Anil Francis, a Syro Malabar Church priest and a manager in St Alphonsa Academy at Garhakota in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, was booked by police a month ago for sharing the post on Manipur violence in a WhatsApp group.
The FIR was lodged against him alleging insult to the national flag. The FIR was registered based on a complaint and pressure from Hindutva groups.
The priest was under tension and pressure over the FIR, said his colleagues.
The body of Francis was found a day after he arrived at the bishop’s house to attend the two-day retreat, according to Father Sabu Puthenpurackal, public relations officer of Sagar diocese.
Police brought down the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

“A month ago he had posted a message related to the Manipur issue, which also had India’s national flag. A former student from Udaipura, where he worked as a principal for six years, along with members of Sangh Parivar groups, saw his WhatsApp post and filed a criminal defamation complaint stating that he insulted the national flag,” The News Minute quoted Fr Jose Malekudy, Judicial Vicar, Sagar diocese, as saying.
He added: “That post did not have anything against the national flag. Even the police were not ready to register the case, but they were pressured by certain groups. But no further actions were taken in the case.”
In a suicide note, Francis wanted his body to be cremated instead of buried.
Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party and is among 11 Indian states that have enacted a draconian anti-conversion law which is often used against Christians and Muslims.

maktoobmedia.com

Christian priest kills himself days after booked by MP Police for sharing post on Manipur

A Christian priest, who was recently booked by the Madhya Pradesh police for sharing a post on Manipur violence in social media died by suicide on September 14, Thursday.
maktoobmedia.com maktoobmedia.com
 

Similar threads

hatehs
Fake Newj: India's leading multimedia news agency tries linking Muslims to Manipur viral video, deletes posts after exposed by factcheckers
Replies
8
Views
204
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
India's Modi breaks silence over ethnic violence in Manipur after video shows mob molesting women
2
Replies
25
Views
489
K_Bin_W
K
hatehs
[THROWBACK] Principal suspended and booked for starting event in Maharashtra college with Islamic prayer
Replies
1
Views
127
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
hatehs
Hyderabad University Professor, Two Kuki Activists Have Cases Filed Against Them By Indian Court for Speaking to Media About Manipur Genocide
Replies
0
Views
97
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
Madhya Pradesh: Tribal MINOR raped and murdered by upper-caste Hindu for refusing sexual advances
Replies
4
Views
166
Areesh
Areesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom