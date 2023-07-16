What's new

Choose your city - a purely hypothetical nuclear war scenario

Which city is best candidate to receive the first Pakistani nuclear bomb during next Indo-Pak war?

  • Delhi

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mumbai

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Kolkata

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Chennai

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Patna

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Varanasi

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bengaluru

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jaipur

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Rawalpindi

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 5, 2010
Messages
4,537
Reaction score
1
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
I'm no war monger, but the way things are heading a war in South Asia seems inevitable. The people expected to succeed Modi are going to be more illiterate, delusional and fanatic.

If Pakistan is overwhelmed in a conventional war, they might have to do a Hiroshima on India to end the war. The purpose of this thread is not to discuss whether there's better alternative. Imagine the military has to pick an Indian city to, umm, end the war quickly. Put yourselves in their shoes and make a choice.

I choose Mumbai. Wouldn't want to see Delhi destroyed, being a historical Muslim city.

Everyone can vote. =)
 

