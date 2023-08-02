What's new

Chip Imports From China Up 53% In 3 Years; Is India Too Dependent On China?

Chip Imports From China Up 53% In 3 Years; Is India Too Dependent On China?​

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 05:42 PM IST


www.livemint.com

Chip Imports From China Up 53% In 3 Years; Is India Too Dependent On China? | Details

According to data submitted by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Rajya Sabha. India’s semiconductor chip imports increased by 92% over the last three financial years. That's not surprising considering India is reliant on imports to meet its...
Despite the numbers, India’s imports from China may have increased in 2023
Foxconn dumps $19.5 bln Vedanta chip plan in blow to India
Pentagon to Reap Rewards From $53 Billion Chips Act
India’s Jan.-April imports from China rise 4.6% to $37.86 billion
China issued over 60,000 visas to Indians since January 2023
