Chip Imports From China Up 53% In 3 Years; Is India Too Dependent On China?Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Chip Imports From China Up 53% In 3 Years; Is India Too Dependent On China? | Details
According to data submitted by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Rajya Sabha. India’s semiconductor chip imports increased by 92% over the last three financial years. That's not surprising considering India is reliant on imports to meet its...
