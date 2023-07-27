What's new

Chinese woman Gao Fang arrives in KP to marry Pakistani lover

Hero786

Hero786

Fang is in Lower Dir, the neighbouring district of Upper Dir

26161245f7f5934.webp

Gao Fang, 20, plans to marry Javed, 18.

A Chinese woman reached the neighbouring district of Lower Dir to unite with her teenage male friend.


Gao Fang, 20, has reportedly converted to Islam and plans to marry Javed, 18.

Aaj News has learnt that Fang arrived in the Samar Bagh area of Lower Dir on a tourist visa which is valid for three months.

Javed is originally from Bajaur district, located in the tribal region of KP, but has been living at his uncle’s home in Lower Dir.

Lower Dir District Police Officer Ziauddin confirmed the development saying that the police had provided security to the Chinese woman and restricted her movement due to security concerns.

The DPO said Javed and Fang met on the social media app Snapchat and were in contact for three years.

Fang entered Pakistan through the Sust border crossing between Pakistan and China. She then traveled through the Gilgit-Baltistan region before entering the KP province.

Sources told Aaj News that Fang has converted to Islam and taken up Kiswa as her Islamic name.

She intends to marry Javed but the reports about their nikah could not be confirmed. Javed also plans to visit China in the near future.

Family sources told Aaj News that Fang arrived in Lower Dir “three days ago” (on Sunday) .

Fang is the third woman to cross Pakistan’s border with neighbouring countries in recent weeks.

After Anju, Chinese woman Gao Fang arrives in KP to marry Pakistani lover

Fang is in Lower Dir, the neighbouring district of Upper Dir
This is really serious.
If no solution is found, similar cases will occur in the future.
East Asian countries need to be careful and take precautions
 
"Majak majak mei bohat damage ho gaya saala" - Javed, 18
 
zhxy said:
This is really serious.
If no solution is found, similar cases will occur in the future.
East Asian countries need to be careful and take precautions
Not our problem; you East Asian men can't perform.
 
Tf is going on with Pashtana nowadays 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
 
zhxy said:
This is really serious.
If no solution is found, similar cases will occur in the future.
East Asian countries need to be careful and take precautions
It's probably the 'left over women' that nobody wants in their native countries, but Pakistanis and Indians are just happy with fair skin even if otherwise the person looks like a pig.
 

