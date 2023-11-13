What's new

Chinese Warships in Karachi Causing Constipation to Indians

Exclusive: Chinese Submarine, Warships In Karachi - What It Means For India


www.ndtv.com

Exclusive: Chinese Submarine, Warships In Karachi - What It Means For India

High resolution satellite images accessed by NDTV indicate the presence of several frontline Chinese warships, a submarine and fleet support ships docked at Karachi harbour as Beijing and Islamabad kick off their largest ever Naval exercises.
As if they stands a chance against China!

India is nothing more than America's pawn for a potential proxy war in the Southeast. And yet, they act as if they're the players! Meanwhile, Pakistan is becoming China's pawn, but we don't pretend to be anything more.

Point is, India has no reason to lose their sleep over it. I'm sure Papy Sam will send over an aircraft carrier or two in due course!
 
As if they stands a chance against China!

India is nothing more than America's pawn for a potential proxy war in the Southeast. And yet, they act as if they're the players! Meanwhile, Pakistan is becoming China's pawn, but we don't pretend to be anything more.

Point is, India has no reason to lose their sleep over it. I'm sure Papy Sam will send over an aircraft carrier or two in due course!
Bakhtoras always consider themselves to be the centre of attention.
Fact is PLA and PLAAF often come to Pakistan for joint exercises so not sure why PLN ships being in Pakistan causing Indians to go suicidal.
 
