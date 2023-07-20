What's new

Chinese university Korea War theme graduation ceremony 2023 , Chinese PLA Korean war battle songs adapted by the young graduates

Chinese university Korea War theme graduation ceremony 2023 , Chinese PLA Korean war battle songs adapted by the young graduates
 
Korean War Chinese army battle song "My Motherland" sung by middle school student


1956 Korean war movie <Battle of Triangle Hill>, theme music<My motherland>.
My Motherland
一条大河波浪宽，
风吹稻花香两岸，
我家就在岸上住，
听惯了艄公的号子，
看惯了船上的白帆。

This is a great river, waves on waves,
The wind spreads rice flower fragrance over both banks.
There lives my family at the riverside,
I get used to hearing those boatmen's songs,
And get used to watching those white boat sails.

这是美丽的祖国，
是我生长的地方；
在这片辽阔的土地上，
到处都有明媚的风光。

This is my beautiful Motherland,
A place where I was born;
On this vast expanse of land,
Enchanting sceneries are here and there.

姑娘好像花一样，
小伙儿心胸多宽广，
为了开辟新天地，
唤醒了沉睡的高山，
让那河流改变了模样。

The Lasses have flower-like faces,
And the Lads have ocean-like minds.
In order to open up a new world,
They awaken the sleeping mountains,
And have the rivers take on new look.

这是英雄的祖国，
是我生长的地方；
在这片古老的土地上，
到处都有青春的力量。

This is my heroical Motherland,
A place where I grow up;
On this ancient land,
The power of youth is all around.

好山好水好地方，
条条大路都宽敞，
朋友来了有好酒，
若是那豺狼来了，
迎接它的有猎枪。

Beautiful mountains and waters make a delightful place,
And every road is so smooth and so wide.
When our friends come, there are good wine for them,
When our enemies come, there are shotguns for them.

这是强大的祖国，
是我生长的地方；
在这片温暖的土地上，
到处都有和平的阳光。

This is my powerful Motherland,
A place where I live my life,
On this warm land,
Everywhere is the sunshine of peace.
 
Most people from older generations in China harbor good feelings towards America , but now among the very young new Chinese generation, anti America sentiment is increasingly running high


Street rap band adapted the Chinese volunteer army Korean War battle song and sing it on an alley street, attracting large crowds singing it with them.

March of the People's Volunteer Army
Lyrics
Striding in high spirit, across the Yalu River!
To safeguard peace,to defend the motherland,
To protect our home!
The great people of China, are firmly united in solidarity!
Aid Korea,
Beat the wild wolves of U.S. Imperialists to death!

 
Last time some girls were singing american songs.

Now the boys sing patriotic songs! Good good!
 
Old Uyghur guy in Xinjiang sings Chinese Army Korean War battle song " My Motherland"
 

