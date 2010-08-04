What's new

Chinese UAV News & Discussions (Strictly)

her name is "yilong" in chinese
27_67994_3db7beef63e2b95.jpg

27_67994_33ee645dd513f06.jpg

UAV----CH3
127624062855238-23.jpg

127624062922045-23.jpg

UAV---????
127624063125757-23.jpg

127624063185184-23.jpg

A5 drops precision-guided bombs

27_67994_dca46cee558fe20.jpg
 
I truly believe UAV's are going to take over from conventional fighters and bombers to a significant extent.

Thanks for all the great pics guys.
 
hgjhgfk.jpg

iuoou.jpg

iuphy.jpg

iuoyoy.jpg

gfjh.jpg

kjlih.jpg
 
Great collection of the Chinese UAVs picture wise, hope specification wise also the thread is updated with passage of time.

I am making this thread a Sticky thread for just Chinese UAVs, would be great to watch Chinese UAVs pictures and specifications.
 
Blue hawk 200W

Range: 2000km
Endurance: 12 hours








W-50
Speed&#65306;180kph
Endurance: 4~6 hours





ASN-207

Range: 600km

 
'Shark' would have been more appropirate name for Blue hawk.
01.jpg
 
According to several Chinese reports, the main heavy UCAV in the PLAAF are:
- Thunderbolt UCAV
- Dark Sword UCAV
- Combat Eagle UCAV

All of these UCAVs are jet-powered.

The Thunderbolt UCAV is officially entering service in 2010. It resembles the Global Hawk.

The Dark Sword UCAV already developed and is currently in testing, service time expected in a few years.

The Combat Eagle UCAV started development in 1994 and made its first flight in 2002. It is comparable to the X-47B.

