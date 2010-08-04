Chinese UAV News & Discussions (Strictly)

According to several Chinese reports, the main heavy UCAV in the PLAAF are:
- Thunderbolt UCAV
- Dark Sword UCAV
- Combat Eagle UCAV
All of these UCAVs are jet-powered.
The Thunderbolt UCAV is officially entering service in 2010. It resembles the Global Hawk.
The Dark Sword UCAV already developed and is currently in testing, service time expected in a few years.
The Combat Eagle UCAV started development in 1994 and made its first flight in 2002. It is comparable to the X-47B.
