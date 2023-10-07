What's new

Chinese swimmers Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang jointly awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Hangzhou Asian Games

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,726
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China's Zhang, Qin named Hangzhou Asiad MVP​

2023-10-07 21:17
HANGZHOU - Chinese swimmers Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang were jointly awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Saturday.

Olympic champion Zhang, 25, clinched six titles in her signature events, while 24-year-old world champion Qin pocketed five golds and a silver on his second Asiad appearance.
The Hangzhou Asiad concludes on Sunday.

www.chinadaily.com.cn

China's Zhang, Qin named Hangzhou Asiad MVP

www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn
 

Similar threads

C
CHINESE OLYMPICS VERSUS THE INDIAN COMMONWEALTH GAMES  A TALE OF TWO ATTIT
2 3
Replies
32
Views
4K
ChinaToday
C
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
16K
PDF
PDF
Ali.009
Exposing GEO TV - a CNN affiliate or is it the psy-ops wing of the CIA?
Replies
3
Views
26K
dr.umer
dr.umer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom