Chinese students cover London's famous Brick Lane with socialist core values graffiti
According to local media reports, Chinese students studying in the UK spray-painted the wall with 24 large red characters that read “prosperity, democracy, civilization, harmony, freedom, equality, justice, rule of law, patriotism, dedication, integrity, and friendliness”—the core socialist values outlined by the CCP and President Xi Jinping.
It is reported that the incident took place over the weekend and the students live-streamed their actions on the popular Chinese lifestyle app Xiaohongshu.
