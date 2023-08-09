What's new

Chinese students cover London's famous Brick Lane with socialist core values graffiti

Chinese students cover London's famous Brick Lane with socialist core values graffiti

According to local media reports, Chinese students studying in the UK spray-painted the wall with 24 large red characters that read “prosperity, democracy, civilization, harmony, freedom, equality, justice, rule of law, patriotism, dedication, integrity, and friendliness”—the core socialist values outlined by the CCP and President Xi Jinping.

It is reported that the incident took place over the weekend and the students live-streamed their actions on the popular Chinese lifestyle app Xiaohongshu.

After the Chinese students finished their painting, they found that their cameras and laptops were stolen

She shared one screenshot of their chat history about their plans. The person also mentioned they lost two cameras and laptops.
