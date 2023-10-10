What's new

Chinese social median overwhelmingly in support of Palestine, anti semitism raises head

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Chinese social median overwhelmingly in support of Palestine, anti semitism raises head

Some suggest that China's Opium War with Britain in 1840's was started by Jews and Jews were also the accomplice of China-Japanese wars

# 鸦片战争 # 清朝历史 # 犹太人历史 文中有Ai识别的错别字，伍秉鉴是正确名称。以史为鉴可以知兴替 https://v.douyin.com/idrXySng/ 复制此链接，打开Dou音搜索，直接观看视频！
 
beijingwalker said:
But I think blaming Jew for the Opium War and Sino-Japanese wars are far fetched, people don't have to sensationalize them.
Opium wars yes. Sino Japanese wars is far fetched.

But Jews were DEEPLY involved in western imperialist ventures in China.

Look up the Sassoon family in old Shanghai.
 
Actually a decade ago, the Chinese people felt pretty friendly towards Israel and Jews, but the public opinion took a drastic turn for the worse in recent years.

This one has English subtitles
我们对以色列的态度，取决于以色列对我们的态度，对全世界人民的态度 https://v.douyin.com/idr43xsT/ 复制此链接，打开Dou音搜索，直接观看视频！

微信图片_20231010120313.png
微信图片_20231010120345.png
 
beijingwalker said:
Actually a decade ago, the Chinese people felt pretty friendly towards Israel and Jews, but the public opinion took a drastic turn for the worse in recent years.
Yeah I was a bit wary of how so many Chinese were so full of praise for them. I’m glad they are smartening up.

But what caused the big shift in opinion?
 
They were ordered to criticize Israel. Nothing more.
 
gambit said:
They were ordered to criticize Israel. Nothing more.
beijingwalker said:
Actually a decade ago, the Chinese people felt pretty friendly towards Israel and Jews, but the public opinion took a drastic turn for the worse in recent years.

This one has English subtitles
我们对以色列的态度，取决于以色列对我们的态度，对全世界人民的态度 https://v.douyin.com/idr43xsT/ 复制此链接，打开Dou音搜索，直接观看视频！

keep in mind Israel provided tech for J-10 (via Lavi program) and it was alleged that Patriot missile system tech were transferred to China..so there was tech transfer.

China may be doing this is for a number of reason but because US is very sensitive about Israel it is fun to poke at the Americans.. 8-)
 
PradoTLC said:
keep in mind Israel provided tech for J-10 (via Lavi program) and it was alleged that Patriot missile system tech were transferred to China..so there was tech transfer.

8-)
BS from the West. Israel would never be allowed by US to give sensitive military tech to China. Besides, Israel never successfully developed any fighter in its history and then it transferred advanced fighter tech to China, lol ? China doesn't need Israeli missile tech, China has its own. All bull crap made up by "superior" Westerners.
 

