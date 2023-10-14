What's new

Chinese social media: Why we need to support Palestine

When I see China WW2 picture the more I support Palestinian.

Israeli bombing is now 10x more than Hamas -- just because Israel want to steal Arab territories.

Israel is racist country who like to kill kill kill. All other race are animals to Jews,


1697263749380.png
 
beijingwalker said:
Chinese social media: Why we need to support Palestine

Shanghai 1937
Palestine 2023

Because today's Palestine is what we Chinese nation can relate to in our past.
我们为什么支持巴勒斯坦人民，因为我们感同身受！ https://v.douyin.com/idUaNQ92/ 复制此链接，打开Dou音搜索，直接观看视频！
Click to expand...
Easy to understand
Chinese have sympathy for the Palestines because they hate Israeli and the west.
Same reason why Chinese love Putin because the psychopath hates Ukraine and the west.
If aliens from mars dislike the west, Ccp will love those aliens.
But when the west buy Chinese electric cars then everything is forgiven.
 
Viet said:
Easy to understand
Chinese have sympathy for the Palestines because they hate Israeli and the west.
Same reason why Chinese love Putin because the psychopath hates Ukraine and the west.
Click to expand...
Nonsense.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese social median overwhelmingly in support of Palestine, anti semitism raises head
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
120
Views
2K
ProudThamizhan
P
Song Hong
Jiang Zemin pass away
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Beidou2020
B
Mista
How Will China Fare With Covid? ‘Meaningless’ Data Clouds the Picture.
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
4K
flowerfan2020
F
vi-va
Chinese scholar discussion on Democracy: China versus United States
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Apollon
Apollon
vi-va
Why Is China Building Up Its Nuclear Arsenal? 中国为什么在扩大核武库？
Replies
12
Views
1K
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom