Chinese social media: Why we need to support Palestine
Shanghai 1937
Palestine 2023
Because today's Palestine is what we Chinese nation can relate to in our past.
我们为什么支持巴勒斯坦人民，因为我们感同身受！ https://v.douyin.com/idUaNQ92/ 复制此链接，打开Dou音搜索，直接观看视频！
