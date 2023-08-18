What's new

Chinese social media urgent appeal to the public to halt their Xinjiang travel plans, all tourist facilities overwhelmed, raiways stations inundated

Chinese social media makes urgent appeal to the public to halt their Xinjiang travel plans, all tourist facilities in Xinjiang had been helplessly overwhelmed, raiways stations , airports , road and highways, tourst sites have all been inundated and many of them paralysed

Overwhelmed Urumqi railway station, struggles to keep normal operation

This is why I hate traveling.

Hell, this is probably the reason China govt lifts the ban for other countries, even China cannot contain this flow of tourists.
 
Also Because of the summer peak season, many now criticize the tourists abuse the camels in Xinjiang

 
Xinjiang's tourists reception capacity had reached a breaking point, all hotels , youth hostels and Family B and B's are fully booked, locals now have open their own houses to take in " tourist refugees"

 
Some people say they got 7 days vacation and decided to visit Xinjiang, and ended up spent all their 7 days vacation in traffic jams

 
Hard to imagine that barely 10 years ago no one dared to travel to Xinjiang and Xinjiang's tourism was literally non existent, what an unbelievable change , mind blowing.
 
Xinjiang region received 102 million visits in Jan-Jun

Unprecedented boom

Xinjiang has enjoyed an unprecedented tourism rebound this year. From January to June this year, Xinjiang received 102 million visits, a year-on-year increase of 31.49 percent, with tourism revenue reaching 92.27 billion yuan（$12.82 billion）, a year-on-year increase of 73.64 percent, according to data released by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Xinjiang region on July 8.

-----------------------------------------------------

Don't forget that China only opened from lockdown in March and Xinjiang's total population is only 25.8 million. and Xinjiang's tourist season is the second half of the year, not the first half.
 

