Chinese SMIC surpasses 5nm barrier with Huawei chip， Huawei Quietly Announces 5nm ARM Chip Despite US Sanctions, eyeing 3nm chips

Chinese SMIC surpasses 5nm barrier with Huawei chip​


Deanna Ritchie / Last Updated: Dec 8, 2023 /

Chinese SMIC surpasses 5nm barrier



Chinese semiconductor factory Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) may have surpassed the 5nm process barrier despite U.S. restrictions — by developing a cutting-edge chip for Huawei. This breakthrough is a significant step forward for both SMIC and Huawei amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and technological competition. As the demand for advanced chips continues to rise, this development puts the Chinese tech giants in a stronger position to compete globally and reduce their dependence on U.S. suppliers.

Earlier this year, the firm commenced mass production of Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 9000S processor utilizing its second-generation 7mm process technology. As a result, Huawei was able to significantly boost the performance and efficiency of its devices equipped with this high-end chipset. This collaboration has demonstrated the increasing capabilities of semiconductor companies to deliver cutting-edge technology, and it is expected to pave the way for further advancements in the industry.

Currently, Huawei’s website features an eight-core Arm-based HiSilicon Kirin 9000C processor fabricated on a 5nm-class process node for the Qingyun L540 laptop. The general-purpose cores of the Kirin 9006C are listed as having a capacity of up to 3.13 GHz, comparable to the TSMC N5-based Kirin 9000 SoC launched by Huawei in late August 2020. This demonstrates Huawei’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance as the Chinese tech giant continues to navigate global challenges and drive technological advancements in the industry.

Huawei and SMIC collaboration speculation​

The similarities between the two chips imply that Huawei might have collaborated with SMIC to manufacture the processors. This collaboration could be a strategic move for Huawei to reduce its dependency on foreign chip manufacturers and strengthen its foothold in the domestic market. As China continues to invest heavily in its semiconductor industry, such partnerships with local manufacturers like SMIC would be mutually beneficial in accelerating technological advancement and market growth.

Multi-patterning techniques for intricate designs​

Huawei and SMIC use these methods to divide complicated patterns into simpler patterns printed in sequence for improved precision. By utilizing this approach, manufacturers can create intricate and precise designs with reduced errors and higher efficiency. This subsequently leads to an enhanced final product, as the simpler patterns are easier to control and manage during printing.

Huawei Quietly Announces 5nm ARM Chip Despite US Sanctions， eyeing 3nm chips

The Kirin 9006C is currently only available in one laptop, but it's an important milestone.

By Ryan Whitwam December 8, 2023

Kirin 5nm

Credit: Huawei

The US government has spent the last several years restricting China's access to US-based technologies, which has caused no end of headaches for firms like Huawei that need cutting-edge silicon. US regulators were stunned several weeks ago when China's SMIC began mass-producing 7nm ARM processors, and now it has apparently moved on to 5nm. Again, regulators have been caught off guard by this advancement in China's chip manufacturing.

Huawei debuted the Mate 60 smartphone this fall, which was the first device to sport one of the new 7nm processors. The Kirin 9000S can't stand up to the latest chips from Qualcomm or MediaTek, but it's still a much more advanced design than anyone expected SMIC to manufacture with the hardware at its disposal.

The Kirin 9000S wasn't just a statement—it was the first in a line of sanction-defying chips. Huawei has already announced the availability of a new 5nm chip, the Kirin 9006C. This processor has eight ARM CPU cores (four A77 and four A55) with a maximum clock speed of 3.13GHz. Huawei says it offers "higher performance, lower power consumption, and faster processing speeds." This essentially puts Huawei back where it was in 2020. That's when it debuted the original Kirin 9000, which was manufactured by TSMC.

Before the current escalation of tensions, TSMC supplied most of China's high-end chip needs—Huawei was just its largest Chinese customer. Even though TSMC is in Taiwan, it relies on US technology and must comply with Washington's export controls. The Chinese government responded to the technology embargo by refocusing on domestic chip manufacturing, but the US hamstrung China even further in 2022 when it restricted the sale of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, leaving China with access to less advanced deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) tech.

ASML lithography machine

The NXT:2000i is one of several DUV systems in use at SMIC that could be used to produce 5nm chips. Credit: ASML

The Kirin 9006C is currently only available in Huawei's Qingyun L540 laptop, but there's no reason it couldn't come to more devices later. And Huawei doesn't own SMIC—the foundry could produce chips for other Chinese companies that can't get by with older designs.

Despite these advances, China's tech sector isn't out of the woods yet. Using the DUV hardware to fabricate chips at 5nm is reportedly a complex and expensive process, and even this hardware won't be available indefinitely. The US recently pressured the Dutch government to accelerate plans to halt lithography sales to China. As a result, Netherlands-based ASML will only be permitted to sell its market-leading DUV machines to China until the end of 2023. It's unclear when China will be able to advance to 3nm chips, but it'll be hard to stop.

