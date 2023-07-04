What's new

Chinese Smartphone Sales Surpass 70% Of Russian Market

Chinese Smartphone Sales Surpass 70% Of Russian Market

Smartphones from Chinese retailers like Xiaomi and Realme have become top sellers in Russia after Samsung and Apple curbed sales in the country over the war in Ukraine

1688477297_ZubNhV_Screenshot_2023_07_04_185740.png


04July, 2023

by BW Online Bureau


Chinese smartphones dominated the Russian market in the first half of 2023, exceeding 70 per cent of all sales, leading consumer electronics retailer M Video-Eldorado said, up from about 55 per cent last year.
Smartphones from Chinese retailers like Xiaomi and Realme have become top sellers in Russia after Samsung and Apple curbed sales in the country over the war in Ukraine.

Overall demand for smartphones in Russia is up 17 per cent from the same period last year, with almost 13 million products sold.

Moscow has become more reliant on Beijing for everything from electronics to cars after most Western brands exited the Russian market.

"Brands from China systematically continue to strengthen their presence," M Video said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that flagship models and foldable smartphones from Chinese brands were seeing particular demand.

Eight out of the 10 best-selling smartphones in Russia in the first six months of this year were Chinese, M.Video said.

The Kremlin has told officials to stop using Apple iPhones, saying that Western intelligence agencies have compromised them using surveillance software. Apple has denied those claims.

www.businessworld.in

Chinese Smartphone Sales Surpass 70% Of Russian Market

Smartphones from Chinese retailers like Xiaomi and Realme have become top sellers in Russia after Samsung and Apple curbed sales in the country over the war in Ukraine
Who has the other 30%???? Russian companies..like Yota?

So basically China's top competition in Russia is no-name companies?
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Who has the other 30%???? Russian companies..like Yota?

So basically China's top competition in Russia is no-name companies?
Don't know, and Chinese phones are also doing OK in other countries and no phones from a single country can 100% occupies a massive market like Russia.
 
beijingwalker said:
Don't know, and Chinese phones are also doing OK in other countries and no phones from a single country can 100% occupies a massive market like Russia.
indiansource.png

The problem is you keep quoting Indian sources.
I'm guessing the real number is 95% for Chinese companies.

I can't imagine who that 30% could possibly be. Maybe more like 5% seems plausible.
 
