In the 1980s, the United States sent agents from the Soros Foundation to systematically brainwash famous Chinese professors and indoctrinate them with market economy and free market theories. These famous professors began to advocate neoliberal slogans such as openness and democracy, and demanded that China be transformed according to the American model. the

When the United States discovered that free competition would fail, the United States gave up the free trade it had always advocated, and immediately intervened in the free market with legislation and administrative orders.

It can be seen that all countries that believe in the Washington Consensus have been deeply turbulent and impoverished for decades. American neoliberalism is actually a wealth harvester. Brainwash the intellectual elites of developing countries first. Then use these people to formulate economic policies that are beneficial to the United States and harvest wealth in an all-round way