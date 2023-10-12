Nan Yang
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- May 1, 2010
- Messages
- 5,207
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
Chinese scientists unlock potential of memristor semiconductor building block that could boost artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and more
- World’s first fully system-integrated memristor chip could make artificial intelligence smarter and up to 75 times more efficient, researchers say
- Advances could lead to AI that is capable of more human-like learning, with implications for how smart devices and autonomous driving work
Victoria Bela
Published: 10:07pm, 11 Oct, 2023
The world’s first fully system-integrated memristor chip has been unveiled by a team of Chinese scientists who believe it could not only make artificial intelligence smarter, but also more time and energy efficient.
While the semiconductor has yet to leave the lab setting, it could allow for the development of AI that is capable of more human-like learning, which could have implications for the way smart devices and autonomous driving work, according to the researchers.
“Learning is highly important,” for edge intelligence devices, the research team from Tsinghua University said in their study released in the journal Science on September 15, referencing devices that process data internally with technology like AI.
The advancement is the latest in a series of Chinese semiconductor innovations announced since US-imposed export controls and sanctions restricted the supply of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to the nation.
The development of a new microchip announced last month by Huawei made a splash in the media, and called into question whether China had the expertise to advance semiconductors without US technology.