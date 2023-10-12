What's new

Chinese scientists unlock potential of memristor semiconductor building block that could boost artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and more

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 1, 2010
Messages
5,207
Reaction score
1
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
b4790009-7e86-4949-87af-7ea8df4393e2_b42bab15.jpg

Chinese scientists unlock potential of memristor semiconductor building block that could boost artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and more

  • World’s first fully system-integrated memristor chip could make artificial intelligence smarter and up to 75 times more efficient, researchers say
  • Advances could lead to AI that is capable of more human-like learning, with implications for how smart devices and autonomous driving work
Victoria Bela
Victoria Bela
Published: 10:07pm, 11 Oct, 2023

The world’s first fully system-integrated memristor chip has been unveiled by a team of Chinese scientists who believe it could not only make artificial intelligence smarter, but also more time and energy efficient.

While the semiconductor has yet to leave the lab setting, it could allow for the development of AI that is capable of more human-like learning, which could have implications for the way smart devices and autonomous driving work, according to the researchers.

“Learning is highly important,” for edge intelligence devices, the research team from Tsinghua University said in their study released in the journal Science on September 15, referencing devices that process data internally with technology like AI.

The advancement is the latest in a series of Chinese semiconductor innovations announced since US-imposed export controls and sanctions restricted the supply of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to the nation.

The development of a new microchip announced last month by Huawei made a splash in the media, and called into question whether China had the expertise to advance semiconductors without US technology.
 

Similar threads

onebyone
Chinese scientists unlock potential of memristor semiconductor building block that could boost artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and more
Replies
0
Views
7
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
China makes breakthrough in system-integrated memristor computing-in-memory chips
Replies
1
Views
62
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Huawei chief says Chinese tech cos should adopt Chinese chips, not rely on 'inferior' foreign chips
2
Replies
26
Views
994
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
Nan Yang
Amid US tech sanctions, Chinese scientists say they made the world’s most powerful radar chip
Replies
0
Views
198
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
F-22Raptor
Chinese semiconductor and AI sectors may lag decades behind US after chip sanctions
Replies
4
Views
556
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom