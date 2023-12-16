What's new

Chinese scientists design solar-powered temperature regulating clothes

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
66,169
-55
99,745
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese scientists design solar-powered temperature regulating clothes​

CGTN
12:38, 16-Dec-2023

A team of Chinese scientists has designed a flexible, self-sustaining solar-powered clothing system that allows the human body to remain within a comfortable temperature range despite fluctuating environmental temperatures.

The clothing system, powered by a flexible solar cell, requires no external energy source except sunlight, according to the study published in the journal Science on Friday.

Unlike previous thermo-regulatory clothing, the wearable platform, developed by the researchers from Nankai University, is capable of both warming up and cooling down, thanks to an electrical device that can realize two-way temperature adjustment all through the day.

The highly efficient device allows for 24-hour controllable temperature regulation with just 12 hours of sunlight energy input, according to the study.

It works to maintain the human skin temperature within a thermal comfort zone of between 32 and 36 Celsius degrees, despite variation in the environmental temperature of between 12.5 and 37.6 Celsius degrees, the study shows.

The new device could help improve the safety and comfort of the human body amid fluctuating environmental temperatures and even extend survivability in extreme environments, like those in outer space or on other planets, the researchers said.

news.cgtn.com

Chinese scientists design solar-powered temperature regulating clothes

A team of Chinese scientists has designed a flexible, self-sustaining solar-powered clothing system that allows the human body to remain within a comfortable temperature range despite fluctuating environmental temperatures.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Under the skin: Chinese scientists create wireless charger that can stay safely in human body
Replies
0
Views
178
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US team withdraws superconductor study after Chinese researchers contest findings
Replies
0
Views
229
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
UK Scientists Prove Space Solar Farms Work, Can Bring Clean Energy Back To Earth
Replies
0
Views
270
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
New Chinese thermoacoustic Stirling engine breaks power record
Replies
7
Views
463
Manidabest
Manidabest
beijingwalker
Chinese Scientists Design Adhesive Underwater Robot Capable Of Fast Sliding
Replies
0
Views
367
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom