Chinese racism

SQ8 said:
Blackface but it comes with “generous” loan grants
Pakistanis should take note, they are infinitely more accepted and successful in America than they will ever be in China.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Pakistanis should take note, they are infinitely more accepted and successful in America than they will ever be in China.
They all take note - which is why the US consulate is so backed up with immigrant visas it is talking of decade in the case of the investment visa category.

But beggars cannot be choosers

At the end, there is a significant cultural difference in how the United States was formed and how China exists.

The US is an immigrant country and despite our own history of racism(even Irish and German caucasian immigrants faced it) and bigotry(catholics and jews) have amalgamated multiple races, religions cultures and continue to improve ourselves due to the idea of exceptionalism.

China has, is and will always be for the Chinese and they don’t care to add or want any other countries to add to their own history because they are inherently a self focused culture. Nothing wrong with that but it does lead to a lot of ignorance of outside cultures and practices.

Hence this display of what may seem racist but is more a case of they don’t know any better. They don’t know it’s offensive to show such skin tones in today’s world - after all Justin Trudeu did blackface too… but that is because today he knows better and wont.
 
F-22Raptor said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1677121931537940480

The Chinese racism is incredible
I don't think they realize that they're being offensive. A local private channel here in Pakistan made something similar when Obama became the president. It depicted how Obama's family "back home" in Africa celebrated his success.

I've been trying to find that video for ages on YouTube as it was simply hilarious but no luck!

In any case, let's face it, blacks are... well, blacks. Calling a black guy black shouldn't be racism, now should it?!

It's not Chinamen's fault if their skin tone isn't as dark as 'real' Africans, heh!
 
Judging by the screen watermark, this is the original video from Chinese social video website - douyin.
https://www.douyin.com/user/MS4wLjA...ta-wgOeBsYMEs2Ls?modal_id=7251974224754117940

The caption of the video say a guy in a tourist spot saw a bunch of middle age women covered in black mud doing weird dance. And then it give the cameraman explanation: it is a health exercise with "dead sea mud"(some sort of brand name for specific type of product)
www.ebay.co.uk

dead sea mud products for sale | eBay

Buy dead sea mud products and get the best deals at the lowest prices on eBay! Great Savings & Free Delivery / Collection on many items
www.ebay.co.uk

Nowhere in the video mention anything about African.

So people who see African like the OP in twitter is the true racist.
 
etylo said:
So you are one of thick tone skinned shit.
I don't judge people based on their skin tones, if that's what you mean!

The point I was trying to make was simple: People can be ignorant. I didn't realize the term 'negro' was considered offensive by some until I was in my early-mid 20s.

Everyone's too damn eager to get offended nowadays, heh! This scene from the film 'Rush Hour' depicts something very similar, that Chinese aren't wholly familiar with American/Western cultural tropes:

 

