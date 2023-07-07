Chinese racism

F-22Raptor said: Pakistanis should take note, they are infinitely more accepted and successful in America than they will ever be in China. Click to expand...

They all take note - which is why the US consulate is so backed up with immigrant visas it is talking of decade in the case of the investment visa category.But beggars cannot be choosersAt the end, there is a significant cultural difference in how the United States was formed and how China exists.The US is an immigrant country and despite our own history of racism() and bigotry() have amalgamated multiple races, religions cultures and continue to improve ourselves due to the idea of exceptionalism.China has, is and will always be for the Chinese and they don’t care to add or want any other countries to add to their own history because they are inherently a self focused culture. Nothing wrong with that but it does lead to a lot of ignorance of outside cultures and practices.Hence this display of what may seem racist but is more a case of they don’t know any better. They don’t know it’s offensive to show such skin tones in today’s world - after all Justin Trudeu did blackface too… but that is because today he knows better and wont.