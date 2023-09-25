What's new

Chinese Programmer Fined Three Years' Salary for Working for Overseas Company Using VPN

https://www.reddit.com/r/China/comments/16qzbil

A Chinese programmer who was working for an overseas software company while circumventing the Great Firewall has found himself on the wrong side of the law. The programmer, who was employed from 2019 to 2022, was actively engaged in coding tasks on GitHub, addressing user queries on support platforms, and even conducting remote work via Zoom.

However, his work beyond China's internet restrictions didn't go unnoticed. The local authorities in ChengDe stepped in and deemed the programmer's earnings of 1,058,000 RMB as "illegitimate income." As a result, he was slapped with a 200 RMB fine and had the substantial sum of 1,058,000 RMB (144,991 USD) confiscated as "proceeds of illegal activities."
bro proly in dark cell forced to read xi jinping terror thought right now
 
State should not be so vindictive on individuals. They should have levied tax and penalty and let him off with a warning.
 

