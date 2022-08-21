What's new

Chinese naval shipbuilding industry continues to demonstrate It's in a league of its own, Photo shows Five Type 052D Destroyers Under Construction

Five Type 052D Destroyers Under Construction In China

The Chinese naval shipbuilding industry continues to demonstrate that it is in a league of its own: A ship spotter photo released today shows five Type 052D destroyers all taking shape in a construction dock at the Dalian shipyard.​

Xavier Vavasseur 21 Aug 2022

Five-Type-052D-Destroyers-Under-Construction-in-China (1).jpg

The picture by a local ship spotter shows five Type 052D Destroyers hulls under construction for the PLAN (Chinese Navy).

The picture published on Chinese microblogging website Weibo by user @lyman2003 shows the five hulls at various stages of completion at the Dalian shipyard. Located in Northern China, it is one of two Chinese yards building large, destroyer-size, surface combatants. As Naval News previously reported, this shipyard launched on the same day a Type 052D and a Type 055 two years ago.


With such a pace of construction the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) confirms its status of “largest in the world”, a rank it reached in 2021 according to a United States Department of Defense (DoD) report. China’s shipbuilding industry launched a record 10 Destroyers in 2019 with 8 more in 2021.


Contacted by Naval News, two Chinese military observers confirmed that there are currently 25 destroyers of the class (13 Type 052D and 12 Type 052DL) currently in service with the PLAN. They will soon be joined by the five under construction at Dalian and (at least) one more being built at the Jiangnan Changxing Shipbuilding and Heavy Industry Corporation (the other Chinese shipyard building large surface combatants, located North East of Shanghai). The new “DL” variant features a stretched hull (more details below) and all new Type 052 destroyers are expected to be built in the “DL” variant.

About Type 052D Destroyer


PLAN-Type-052DL-destroyer-Kaifeng-124.jpg.webp

Type 052DL destroyer Kaifeng 開封 (124) during a live-fire exercise as part of the PLAN’s North Sea Fleet in the fall of 2021. Kaifeng is the 19th ship-in-class overall and the 6th of the “DL” variant featuring a lengthened hull.

The Type 052D Kunming-class (Nato designation: Luyang III) is one of the latest generation of guided-missile destroyer (DDG) of the Chinese Navy. It is based on its predecessor, the Type 052C DDG and likely shares the same hull. However the Type 052D incorporates many improvements in terms of design as well as sensors and weapons fit. This modern class of vessel is considered as the Chinese equivalent to the American AEGIS destroyers.


The vessels are still being built for the PLAN by two shipyards: Jiangnan-Changxing shipyard and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company. The first vessel of of the class, Kunming (hull number 172), was commissioned in March 2014.


Displacing 7,500 tons (full load), the class has a length of 157 meters, a beam

Type-052D-683x1024.jpg

Type 052D Destroyer of the PLAN conducting ASW operation with its variable depth sonar.

The Type 052D is intended for the high seas. It shares almost the same platform as its predecessor, the Type 052C, but has more advanced combat systems and illustrates perfectly the Chinese military’s “Run fast with small steps” approach in their weapons development.


The ships are equipped with a total of 64 vertical launch system (VLS) cells for:

  • HHQ-9 surface to air missiles
  • Yu-8 rocket propelled ASW torpedo
  • YJ-18 tactical cruise missiles
Four modules are located forward of the ship in front of the superstructure, four others aft, in front of the helicopter hangar. These destroyers are also armed with a H/PJ-45A 130mm main gun, a H/PJ-12 30mm CIWS (first 8 ships in class are fitted with the older variant: H/PJ11), HQ-10 short range SAM and two triple torpedo launchers


The powerful sensor suite consists in Type 346A, Type 364, Type 366, Type 517B and Type 760 radars, a SJD-9 hull mounted sonar and a SJG-311 variable depth sonar.


According to a presentation by a Vice Admiral of the PLAN in August 2017, the combat capability of a Type 052D is “1.6 times greater” than that of a Type 052C, knowing that the leading ships of these two classes of Chinese destroyer were launched with an interval of only 9 years.


Type 052DL​

Type-052D-Type-052DL-1024x864.jpg.webp

Type 052D (top) compared to Type 052DL (bottom). Note the stretched hangar and helicopter deck as well as different air search radar (aft).

The “DL” variant was introduced from the 14th ship in the class, Zibo (淄博) with pennant 156: The hull of the destroyer is longer by about 4 meters. This extra length involves primarily its hangar and helicopter deck at the stern of the ship. The modifications were introduced in order to accommodate the new Z-20 helicopter.


Displacing 7,700 tons (full load), the class has a length of 162 meters, a beam of 17.2 meters, a draft of 6.2 meters and a crew complement of 280 sailors.

Chinese PLA's two newly commissioned Two Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyers 'ready for combat' with latest drills​

By Liu Xuanzun (Global Times) 10:54, August 22, 2022

76a5d1f4-02b2-40d6-a42f-af3b9b155d50.jpeg

Two Type 055 large destroyers, the Nanchang and the Lhasa, are moored at a naval port in 2021. File photo: Courtesy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy

Two of China's newly commissioned Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyers, the Anshan and the Wuxi, recently carried out a series of drills involving a wide variety of training objectives, prompting analysts to suggest that the powerful warships are expected to achieve proper combat capability by the end of the year and join their sister ships in island chain-breaking far sea operations like encircling Japan and patrolling near Alaska.

A vessel training center affiliated with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Northern Theater Command Navy recently organized a warship flotilla consisting of the Anshan, Wuxi and Baotou to conduct a series of maritime exercises under complex weather conditions for several consecutive days, the PLA Navy said in a press release on Saturday.

The drills featured dozens of training objectives, including maneuvering in formation, formation change, live-fire main gun shooting at both daytime and nighttime against targets at sea and on land, joint air defense, anti-submarine warfare, reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance, torpedo defense as well as joint search and rescue in coordination with vessel-based helicopters, according to the press release.

The exercises are designed to simulate real battlefield environments, and the training objectives are intended to be difficult, dangerous and complicated, so that the individual warships and the flotilla as a whole can improve, the PLA Navy said.

Both the Anshan and Wuxi are Type 055 large destroyers. This ship class has a displacement of more than 12,000 tons, is equipped with 112-cell missile vertical launch units and is endowed with the capability to gain strong situational awareness, making it one of the most powerful warships in the world, analysts said.

The Baotou, on the other hand, is a Type 052D destroyer, a PLA Navy utility destroyer considered to be comparable to the US' Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

All three ships were announced to have entered service with the PLA Navy around April 23 this year, the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the PLA Navy.

Judging from official media reports covering the progress of the ships' training since their commissioning, they will likely achieve initial operational capability within this year, a Chinese military expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Sunday.

The complexity of the training courses is becoming increasingly realistic and combat oriented, and applying the experience gained by previous warships of the same classes will also accelerate the process, the expert said.

The continued commissioning and capability forming of warships, particularly the Type 055s, will contribute to the PLA Navy's combat capabilities, analysts said.

Both the Nanchang and the Lhasa, the first two Type 055 large destroyers, have conducted far sea exercises that broke the first island chain. The Nanchang reportedly sailed near the US state of Alaska in 2021, and the Lhasa reportedly sailed in a full circle around Japan in June this year.

The Anshan and Wuxi are expected to follow the Nanchang and the Lhasa in similar missions once they reach operational capability, observers said.

In addition to the above-mentioned four Type 055s in service with the PLA Northern Theater Command Navy, two more Type 055s, the Dalian and the Yan'an, are reportedly in service with the PLA Southern Theater Command Navy, taking the total number of Type 055 in service to six.

China actually slows down a bit, it's said that the training and manning the ships struggle to keep up with the shipyard production.
 
If US doesn't fight Chinese navy today, it will get zero chance to do so in the next decade. China's unrivaled shipbuilding juggernaut is truly unstoppable.
 
China actually slows down a bit, it's said that the training and manning the ships struggle to keep up with the shipyard production.
Not to mention the havoc wrecked by the permanent zero covid policy.

If US doesn't fight Chinese navy today, it will get zero chance to do so in the next decade. China's unrivaled shipbuilding juggernaut is truly unstoppable.
The US could have nuked China in 1949 and slaughtered Chinese using nukes.
 
052D does not use HQ16, but HHQ9B, with a maximum range of 250km and a maximum speed of Mach 8.

HQ16 is a missile used by 054A, and 054A is a frigate, not a capital ship of plan. It is mainly responsible for evacuating overseas Chinese, anti submarine and other tasks.

en.m.wikipedia.org

HQ-9 - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

Type 052D destroyer - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

IMG_20220823_010910.jpg


IMG_20220823_011146.jpg
 
Considering that it is not just the hull but the power plant, all the sensors and weapons that have to be built and brought in and the Integration of all the subsystems...wow..just remarkable...almost not human..can not think of any country that can come close.
 
If US doesn't fight Chinese navy today, it will get zero chance to do so in the next decade. China's unrivaled shipbuilding juggernaut is truly unstoppable.
The Rand corporation's report says that the US has a window of opportunity in the next few years of defeating China. After that, the Chinese naval build up will be so significant as to make a US victory unrealistic.
 
Please know your place buddy
