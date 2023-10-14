[Chinese National] Zhanyuan Yang identified as the man who was shot and killed by US police after crashing car into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

Hamartia Antidote
Zhanyuan Yang is likely another of the thousands of Chinese Nationals staying illegally in the US.
Alleged Chinese Consulate Attacker in SF Had Fake Guns
Authorities say Zhanyuan Yang had a book on assassinations and a drone.
sfstandard.com
Man Who Allegedly Attacked China’s San Francisco Consulate Had Fake Guns, Book on Assassinations
The roommate said Yang did not appear to have a job and that she did not know how he was able to stay in the country legally.
