[Chinese National] Zhanyuan Yang identified as the man who was shot and killed by US police after crashing car into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

Zhanyuan Yang is likely another of the thousands of Chinese Nationals staying illegally in the US.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712660417645003252


sfstandard.com

Alleged Chinese Consulate Attacker in SF Had Fake Guns

Authorities say Zhanyuan Yang had a book on assassinations and a drone.
sfstandard.com sfstandard.com

Man Who Allegedly Attacked China's San Francisco Consulate Had Fake Guns, Book on Assassinations

ChineseTerrorist.png

The roommate said Yang did not appear to have a job and that she did not know how he was able to stay in the country legally.
Yes. One of those illegals cannot handle the reality in the U.S., yet blame his own misery and poor judgment on the Chinese government, as always. Of course to many American whose been watching Fox, these people are Chinese spies and saboteurs.
 
Zsari said:
Yes. One of those illegals cannot handle the reality in the U.S., yet blame his own misery and poor judgment on the Chinese government, as always.
Well he could always get back on a plane and fly back to paradise.

Air China..San Francisco -> Beijing. He could put it to good use.
Zsari said:
Of course to many American whose been watching Fox, these people are Chinese spies and saboteurs.
Well you don't see Americans flying to China and crashing cars into consulates.
Chinese media would jump on that to no end.
 
