Chinese mourners use AI to digitally resurrect the dead

Menthol

www.channelnewsasia.com

TAIZHOU: At a quiet cemetery in eastern China, bereaved father Seakoo Wu pulled out his phone, placed it on a gravestone and played a recording of his son. They were words that the late student never spoke, but brought into being with artificial intelligence. "I know you're in great pain every da
This!

Look like we are living in the pre-Cyberpunk world.

People are using AI to bring deceased person to live and put it to his graveyard.
 
People mourn in their own ways. When photograph technology came in, some people would pose with their dead loved ones to have a picture to look at when they wanted to remember them. This is just a new iteration and extension of the mourning process. Unorthodox for some and a logical next step for others, especially for those that need a way to come to terms with what has happened, such as a parent losing a child as in this case, or a child losing a parent at a young age.
 

