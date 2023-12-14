Chinese mourners use AI to digitally resurrect the dead
TAIZHOU: At a quiet cemetery in eastern China, bereaved father Seakoo Wu pulled out his phone, placed it on a gravestone and played a recording of his son. They were words that the late student never spoke, but brought into being with artificial intelligence. "I know you're in great pain every da
www.channelnewsasia.com
This!
Look like we are living in the pre-Cyberpunk world.
People are using AI to bring deceased person to live and put it to his graveyard.