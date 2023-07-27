Chinese Master Stroke to Balkanize India

Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2019
- Messages
- 3,933
- Reaction score
- -40
- Country
- Location
Nepal -Chinese relations are growing leaps and bounds.
Few months ago Nepal banned Nepali Gurkha soldiers from joining Indian Military.
Now China is planning to recruit Nepali Gurkha soldiers into its People’s Liberation Army.
https://kathmandupost.com/national/2023/05/13/is-china-planning-to-recruit-nepalis-in-pla
Few months ago Nepal banned Nepali Gurkha soldiers from joining Indian Military.
Now China is planning to recruit Nepali Gurkha soldiers into its People’s Liberation Army.
Nepal seeks to pause recruitment of Gurkhas into Indian army under 'Agnipath' plan
Nepal seeks to pause recruitment of Gurkhas into Indian army under 'Agnipath' plan
Nepal has asked India to halt its recruitment of Gurkhas into the Indian army under a new scheme for shorter military contracts until it was clear what would happen to them when they retired, an aide to the prime minister said on Monday.
www.reuters.com
Is China planning to recruit Nepalis in PLA?
https://kathmandupost.com/national/2023/05/13/is-china-planning-to-recruit-nepalis-in-pla