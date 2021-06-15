What's new

Chinese industrial relocation to Pakistan

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy


Sardar Sikander Shaheen
14 Jun 2021



60c676a80dd71.jpg



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Office is “closely working on framing an effective strategy for Chinese industrial relocation in Pakistan,” the Board of Investment (BoI) said on Sunday.

“Devising an all-inclusive marketing strategy will not only facilitate existing but also promote new Chinese businesses in Pakistan,” the BOI said at a symposium on Chinese investment in Pakistan.

More than 40 state-owned as well as private sector Chinese companies participated in the symposium either virtually or physically.

“Notable potential and existing Chinese investors participated and appreciated the BOI for the efforts undertaken to organize the event. The seminar aimed at firming up marketing strategy to lure-in Chinese businesses in Pakistan with an all-inclusive approach to engage relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors alike. It becomes all more relevant for BoI, being the lead agency for industrial cooperation, to firm up policies related to investment promotion and facilitation aiming at improving the doing business environment in Pakistan,” the BoI said in a statement in connection with the symposium.

This exercise is part of the initiative undertaken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote Chinese investment in Pakistan, it added.

In this regard, the Chairman BoI Atif Bokhari and Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar are overseeing the efforts to engage Chinese investors, the statement said.

The Chinese companies expressed “keenness and exuberance as they were overwhelmed by the responsive approach of BOI in registering their experiences in Pakistan. All the business-related issues faced by the Chinese companies were discussed with threadbare details. They candidly shared their input regarding the required policy interventions,” BOI said.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Liu Rui also came up with certain plausible policy interventions for the consideration of the government agencies in Pakistan.

Speaking at the symposium, Project Director China Pakistan Economic Corridor Industrial Cooperation Asim Ayub said BOI is undertaking initiatives of “high marginal impact to attract meaningful Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan.”


The Chinese must understand that Pakistani workers are nit like Chinese.
Prayer time you cannot mess about with. Several Chinese companies and managers have come stuck here. Education is a must
 
The Chinese must understand that Pakistani workers are nit like Chinese.
Prayer time you cannot mess about with. Several Chinese companies and managers have come stuck here. Education is a must
Absolutely true..
 
Chinese industries’ relocation to AIIC to be facilitated: Ambassador Nong

June 25, 2021

SOURCEdailytimes.com.pk




Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong has said that practical steps for the “relocation” of the industry from China in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a priority special economic zone to be set up under the CPEC, will be further intensified.
He was talking to Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman, Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Management Company (FIEDMC). The Second Secretary of the Economic and Commerce Department of the Chinese Embassy, Mr. Liu Rui, was also present on the occasion.

The Chinese Ambassador said that a series of ‘Webinars’ for Chinese investment in FIEDMC’s economic zone would be launched soon, while as soon as air travel was restored, delegations of Chinese companies would visit Pakistan on an emergency basis to finalize investment matters. The Chairman FIEDMC invited him to visit the FIEDMC office, One Window Center and Economic Zones.

Chinese Ambassador accepted his invitation and said he will also visit and meet with Chinese investors and local industrialists. Mian Kashif said that FIEDMC has become the largest company in Pakistan in terms of development of economic zones. He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City is the largest economic zone in Punjab under CPEC. He added that federal and provincial governments are providing special support to the development of Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

He said that several Chinese companies are already operating in FIEDMC’s M3 industrial city. He added that development work of a special block of one thousand acres for Chinese companies is in full swing in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

He said that FIEDMC has set up a special one-window center to facilitate Chinese investors while the government has also approved the issuance of two-year visas for Chinese investors. The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the performance of FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq. He said that his services in transforming Pak-China friendship into economic partnership would be remembered.
 
The Chinese must understand that Pakistani workers are nit like Chinese.
Prayer time you cannot mess about with. Several Chinese companies and managers have come stuck here. Education is a must
Thanks god they just pray 5 times a day, The monks pray from day to night to day, so no monk works.
 
The Chinese must understand that Pakistani workers are nit like Chinese.
Prayer time you cannot mess about with. Several Chinese companies and managers have come stuck here. Education is a must
Cultural differences between Pakistan and china is huge ,before allowing large Chinese factory relocation Pakistan must insure they strictly follow and honour Pakistani local cultural and religious beliefs. Allegation arise in Bangladesh about Chinese company not allowing local worker prayer time and fasting during Ramadan .
 
Cultural differences between Pakistan and china is huge ,before allowing large Chinese factory relocation Pakistan must insure they strictly follow and honour Pakistani local cultural and religious beliefs. Allegation arise in Bangladesh about Chinese company not allowing local worker prayer time and fasting during Ramadan .
I hear Ramadan is your new year, it's holiday time, do you guys have national holiday every year by law? Nobody work during new year.
 
Chinese home appliances brand enters Pakistan​

Consul general says new assembly line will lead to import substitution, cut trade deficit


Salman SiddiquiMarch 30, 2022

ccp found evidence of price circulars sanctioning dealers and price control policies in place photo reuters

CCP found evidence of price circulars sanctioning dealers and price control policies in place. PHOTO: REUTERS

KARACHI: Pakistan has introduced one more Chinese brand in the home appliances category, as a local company which is engaged in assembling and marketing brands of the neighbouring country, has expanded its assembly line with two new products.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of Midea (a Chinese brand) in Pakistan on Tuesday, Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bijian voiced hope that the new assembly line would lead to import substitution for Pakistan, besides reducing its import bill and trade deficit.

The trade balance between China and Pakistan has remained heavily in favour of Beijing.
Beijing’s exports to Islamabad have remained significantly higher as compared to imports. However, China has always encouraged and facilitated Pakistan to boost exports globally.

“We have asked Chinese investors to invest more in Pakistan,” Bijian said, highlighting that Chinese businessmen were keen to invest mainly in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (located in Thatta) and Gwadar Free Zone in Balochistan.

Tri-Angels Electronics (TAE) is already operating assembly lines of Hisense and Trion products and marketing them in the country.

On the sidelines of the event, TAE CEO Imran Ghani underlined that they may export the newly introduced home appliances to Saarc (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries in future.

“Midea will do a comparison of the products that will be cheaper from Pakistan to Saarc countries and tell us,” he mentioned.

Both the officials claimed that the newly introduced Chinese brand was a leading name in the category of home appliances.

“With its headquarters in Beijing, the brand is listed at Shenzhen Stock Exchange and is part of the Global Fortune 500 list published in 2021,” they underlined.

The local company has invested $1 million to set up the new assembly line. With this, the company has so far invested a total of $3.3 million, since it introduced Hisense back in 2018.

“There is demand for around half a million water dispensers per annum in Pakistan,” Ghani said.

“The country sells around 0.7 million microwave ovens in a year and is a market of 1.1 million units of split ACs and around 1.4 million units of LED TV,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said that they have shelved the idea of locally assembling and marketing mobile phones “as it takes three to four months to get approval from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and by that time new phone sets arrive in the market”.

Published in The Express Tribune, March 30th, 2022.

Major developments are currently underway for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) as a consortium of Chinese companies is in advanced talks to acquire the state-owned company, well-informed sources told.

The Privatization Commission is spearheading the process of privatizing PSM and is in contact with firms already involved in the bidding process.

Sources said a group of four Chinese companies is in the lead to acquire PSM. According to Ministry of Industries and Production officials, two Chinese companies have already visited PSM
Eight companies have so far expressed interest in acquiring PSM, while another group of 6 companies has submitted eligibility documents for participating in the bidding process.

Sources said Steel Corp Private Limited has acquired PSM’s main plant and 1,229 acres of company property. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has also issued a power generation license in the name of Steel Corp.
 
Ambassador Haque invites Chinese enterprises, companies to visit Pakistan for TEXPO 2023 next month​

April 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani Ambassador to China Moinul Haque has invited Chinese enterprises and companies to visit Pakistan and participate in the 4th International Textile Exhibition (TEXPO) 2023 to be held in Karachi next month (May).

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite the Chinese enterprises and companies to come and join us in TEXPO,” Ambassador said in a statement.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing TEXPO 2023 from May 26 to 28 this year at Karachi Expo Center.

Giving details of the upcoming three-day event, he said that it is Pakistan’s largest textile and leather exhibition providing a platform for local and international companies dealing in raw materials and finished products with globally competitive prices and premium quality.

“The theme of this year’s TEXPO is leading the way to sustainability and this theme is a tribute to the efforts of the local and global textile industry that continues to strive towards ensuring compliance with local and international environmental laws ensuring consumer protection and eco-friendly practices.”

The products in focus would be apparel, art and silk synthetic textile, carpets, denim, fabric yarn, finished leather products, footwear, home textiles, personal protective equipment, sportswear, tents and canvas, textile machinery, towels and many more.

TEXPO, as the largest textile exhibition in Pakistan, provides a common platform to connect industry experts.
 
China's top machinery manufacturers focus on relocation and development of industrial parks in Pakistan​

Gwadar Pro
May 15, 2023

BEIJING (GWADAR PRO) During the 3rd Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition, Pakistan Trade and Investment Consul Ghulam Qadir highlighted Pakistan's strategic location, lucrative investment incentives, demographic dividend and favorable economic outlook and prospects. What did

During the exhibition, he addressed a forum titled "Belt and Road International Business Summit 2023 on Infrastructure and Construction Machinery" on Friday and discussed the importance of developing industrial parks in Pakistan, which are export-oriented, efficiency-seeking and labour-intensive. Invited leading Chinese companies to develop industrial parks in Pakistan to encourage investment and migration in the growing sectors.

He apprised the audience of the government's strong intention to facilitate and support Chinese companies to gain substantial market access in the EU and the US through manufacturing in Pakistan.

Qadir added that China is the largest producer and exporter of industrial equipment and construction machinery which can also promote Pakistan as the next hub of Chinese manufacturing.

Citing the vision of the leadership of the two countries, the Trade and Investment Adviser urged industrialists and academics to make these industrial parks and economic zones more efficient and effective to attract significant levels of investment in the country. Provide guidance to facilitate.

It should be noted that this exhibition is going to be held at Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center and Changsha International Conference Center from May 12 to 15 with the theme of "The New Generation of Advanced, Intelligent and New Energy Construction Machinery".

It covers an exhibition area of 300,000 square meters and includes 1,500 Chinese and foreign companies, including 35 of the world's top 50 construction machinery companies. Deen's volume is likely to exceed 50 billion yuan.

The exhibition will feature 6 main events, 7 main events, 2 competition shows, nearly 20 professional forums, and more than 100 trade negotiations and matchmaking activities.
 

