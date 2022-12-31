What's new

Chinese in Renewable energy sector of Pakistan

Chinese firm GoodWe signs MOU to boost renewable energy in Pakistan..

They are hoping PMLN will give them contracts like they did with IPPs
 
PCI launches report on Development Prospects of Chinese Enterprises in Green Energy Industry in Pakistan​

March 1, 2023



Pakistan-China Institute, in collaboration with All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) and Power Construction Corporation of China launched a groundbreaking report titled “Development Prospects of Chinese Enterprises In Green Energy Industry in Pakistan”. The launch event of the report was attended by a diverse audience, including representatives from universities, think tanks, Chinese enterprises, and policymakers. The event provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the findings of the report and explore opportunities for further collaboration between Pakistan and China.

The report and its launch event highlight the growing importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the need for Chinese enterprises to navigate the complex business environment in Pakistan. The “Development Prospects of Chinese Enterprises in Green Energy Industry in Pakistan” report is a beacon of hope for the future of sustainable energy in Pakistan.

The report provides a holistic analysis of the country’s green energy sector, illuminating the potential for Chinese investors to contribute to Pakistan’s wind, solar, and hydroelectric power projects. From policy and regulation to market demand and financing options, this report serves as a comprehensive guide for Chinese companies seeking to invest in Pakistan’s burgeoning green energy industry.

With this report in hand, investors can confidently navigate the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for Pakistan.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute in his welcome remarks said that the launch of the report signifies a major step towards sustainable development and resource efficiency in the bilateral economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of Chinese investment in Pakistan and the potential for future growth, with a particular focus on green energy projects. It highlights the opportunities and challenges that Chinese enterprises face in Pakistan’s investment landscape and serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, business communities, and scholars seeking to promote sustainable economic growth. By leveraging green energy and resource efficiency, China and Pakistan can strengthen their partnership and drive economic development that benefits both nations in the long term.

In his keynote speech, Yang Jiandou, Chairman APCEA, said that as a leading investor in Pakistan, Chinese enterprises have an important role to play in driving sustainable development and promoting a green economy. Through our advanced technology and expertise in renewable energy, we are helping Pakistan transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Our investment in renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind power, is not only reducing Pakistan’s carbon footprint but also creating job opportunities and improving energy security. Our commitment to green energy is driven by a strong belief in the need to protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

For us, this is not just a business opportunity but a responsibility that we must take on. We recognize that our actions have a far-reaching impact, and we are committed to using our resources to make a positive difference in the world.




The launch of the report was praised by Dr. Hasan Sher, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Swat, as a significant step towards promoting sustainable development in Pakistan. Dr. Sher appreciated the report’s insights into the policy and regulatory framework, market demand, and financing options available for Chinese investors in Pakistan’s green energy industry. As an esteemed academic,

Dr. Sher recognized the value of comprehensive analysis in guiding decision-making processes and believed that the report is a valuable resource for policymakers, scholars, and business communities seeking to promote sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.
 
Green development pivotal to CPEC projects​

Chinese companies in Pakistan have been following international standards on safety and environmental protection

March 02, 2023


710567-Environmentalconcerns-1400541594.JPG


ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been playing a pivotal role in promoting green development in Pakistan, highlighting China’s commitment to the harmonious coexistence of human beings and nature, Pakistani officials and experts said.

Talking to Xinhua, Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on SDG, Romina Khurshid Alam said, “The cooperation between Pakistan and China under CPEC in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture and industrial production has helped Pakistan boost green, low-carbon sustainable development.”

Apart from assisting Pakistan in overcoming its energy crisis and upgrading infrastructure through CPEC, Chinese companies in Pakistan have been strictly following international and local standards on safety and environmental protection, Alam said.

“In implementing infrastructure projects, ecological factors have been fully considered and a number of green and clean energy projects including solar, wind and hydropower have been completed,” said the official.
 
Chinese firms to promote renewable energy​

Solar goods exhibitor says Pakistan should opt for industrial transfer from China

APP
March 23, 2023

911011-solarpanelx-1435449510.jpg


LAHORE: “The lately closed three-day Pakistan Solar Exhibition provides a unique platform to build partnerships with local governments and private sectors to find innovative solutions,” said Chinese exhibitor Howard Fu.

At this expo, “we display product solutions dedicated to the local market, so as to further promote the development of renewable energy in Pakistan.” Howard, Pakistan Country Director of a Chinese power supplying company, had a bumper harvest at the show, signing a total of 100MW+ distribution deals.

The product portfolio displayed in the exhibition includes residential solar-plus-storage solutions, commercial and industrial solutions, and “1+X” Modular Inverter for utility-scale markets.

Pakistan is a fast-growing country with chronically tight energy supplies. It has a clear competitive advantage in photovoltaic (PV) power generation due to abundant light and land.

More people are choosing renewable energy because of its competitive leveled cost of electricity (LCOE).

The increasing influx of foreign investment into the solar market encouraged by the government is also bringing more technology to the country. Pakistan has invested billions of dollars in solar projects to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in solar power and increase the share of renewable energy to 60% by 2030.

Mark Gong, Sales Manager of another Chinese power company, was optimistic about the solar energy industry in Pakistan and expressed his strong determination to continue participating in such exhibitions and play his part in raising public awareness of solar energy options to advance solar energy in the country’s metropolises and non-matrix regions.

“China is a leading country in PV. Pakistan lacks an industrial base for photovoltaic products, while it, as the sixth most populous country in the world with a huge consumer market and abundant human resources, has the advantages to undertake industrial transfer from China,” remarked exhibitor Eric Zhao.

It was the second time Eric has attended the solar expo, and he feels the heat of market atmosphere even more.
 
Chinese company to set up 1.8 GW solar generation, manufacturing plant in Pakistan

BEIJING, Apr. 6 (Gwadar Pro) - A Chinese energy infrastructure construction company, Energy China (C
Chinese company to set up 1.8 GW solar generation, manufacturing plant in Pakistan​


By Fatima Javed | Gwadar Pro Apr 6, 2023



BEIJING, Apr. 6 (Gwadar Pro) - A Chinese energy infrastructure construction company, Energy China (CEEC), is interested in setting up a 1.8 GW solar generation plant and manufacturing facility in Pakistan while building its regional headquarters in Islamabad.
This was told by the Chairman of Energy China International Group, Lv Zexiang during a meeting with the Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.
According to the Planning Ministry, the Minister invited the company to also consider building a manufacturing facility for solar power equipment.
During the meeting, the Planning Minister underscored the importance of energy projects which have enabled Pakistan to overcome its energy shortages. He said that people will never forget this critical support from China.
Chairman Lv Zexiang appreciated the support of Minister Ahsan Iqbal for energy projects in Pakistan. He assured the Minister of their long-term interest in Pakistan and investment in solar energy.
Minister Ahsan Iqbal appreciated China’s long-standing partnership with Pakistan and carrying out many important projects under the CPEC framework for enhancing Pakistan’s energy infrastructure including Neelum-Jhelum Hydro-power Plant, Jamshoro and Hub Coal-fired power plant, and Jhimpir Wind Farm.
The Minister briefed them on the Prime Minister's ‘solar energy initiative’ for which foreign investors would be given special incentives. He invited the Chinese companies and enterprises to benefit from this new policy.
The Minister also requested the company to set up this regional engineering design center in Pakistan employing talented and skilled professionals. He assured the Chinese investors of the government’s full support and facilitation and extended an invitation to Chairman Lv to visit Pakistan for further discussions on the proposed projects.
During his stay in Beijing after attending the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal had in-depth conversations with representatives of various Chinese enterprises and think tanks.
 
Pak-Sino collaboration in PV sector sustainable development goals​

By Wu Siya
Jun 2, 2023

BEIJING, June. 2 (Gwadar Pro)– China’s leading solar solutions provider LONGi officially released the sixth annual corporate sustainability report for 2022 in Beijing, providing a elaborate summary of its practices and achievements in the field of environment, society and governance (ESG) in the past year.

Pak-Sino collaboration in PV sector sustainable development goals




Pak-Sino collaboration in PV sector sustainable development goals

Launching ceremony of LONGi 2022 Sustainability Report

Pakistan, as an indispensable international market for LONGi, poised to show more competitiveness in global PV market. “Since 2020, LONGi Solar has successfully exported more than 1GW of solar panels to the Pakistani market, as a momentous milestone,” Ali Majid, General Manager, Pakistan, LONGi Solar, told Gwadar pro in an exclusive interview.

As Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the adverse impact of increasingly severe climate change, the sustainable development has become a pressing issue in the country.

Photovoltaic power generation, as the best choice to solve Pakistan’s power shortage and optimize its energy structure to a great extent based on fossil fuels, while saving foreign exchange required for energy imports, has vast potential for future development.

From 2012 to 2022, LONGi produced a total of 290GW of photovoltaic products, with the cumulative output of clean electricity exceeded 1,148,287 GWh.

According to the International Energy Agency’s global power grid average emission factor, it is equivalent to avoiding 536 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

As for Pakistani market, both distributed and centralized PV products have market segment demand, distributed PV systems, such as rooftop solar installations on residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, have been gaining popularity in Pakistan. Net metering policies and incentives have been introduced to promote distributed generation and allow consumers to offset their electricity bills by exporting excess power back to the grid, Majid mentioned.

“At the same time, our government has been focusing on the development of large-scale centralized PV projects, including solar parks and utility-scale solar installations,” he added, “these centralized PV systems contribute to the overall renewable energy capacity of the country and help diversify the energy mix.”

Currently, both local and international players are competing to capture a share of Pakistan, such a burgeoning PV market. In 2022, China’s photovoltaic module exports to Pakistan has reached approximately USD 870 million, with a total installed capacity of 3.2GW, a year-on-year increase of 54 percent and 37 percent, respectively, according to the statistics of China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

On the other hand, for Pakistan itself, in order to maximize the development of sustainable industries such as photovoltaics, it is imperative to solve problems such as the foreign exchange gap. A large foreign exchange gap can put pressure on the country's ability to finance its imports, including PV products, and may necessitate measures such as foreign exchange controls, import restrictions, or adjustments to import tariffs, Majid told the reporter.

“Currency fluctuations, for example, can affect the pricing of imported PV products. Thus, a stable economic environment, the basis for ensuring the smooth development of such a sustainable industry, need the joint efforts of the government, industry and enterprises ourselves,” Majid noted that if Pakistan hopes to truly carve out a niche in in the global photovoltaic market with unique competitiveness, resultant force of the three are indispensable.

Energy is one of the areas where CPEC has invested the most, progressed the fastest, and achieved the most remarkable results. “The global photovoltaic industry is developing in full swing. China-Pakistan cooperation in related industries can make due contributions to the global response to climate change,” Majid concluded.
 
School-enterprise cooperation to boost green energy in Pakistan​

Saira Iqbal
Jun 16, 2023

LAHORE-“We should raise technicians. We should make a 2-year technical training program in collaboration with China in which we can train technicians for further development of hydropower, solar power, and wind energy in Pakistan,"said Sajid Rashid Ahmad, principal of Earth and Environmental Sciences College in University of Punjab.

Pakistan is grappling with the effects of climate change. Therefore, developing green energy is an inevitable choice for the country to achieve sustainable development.

On the International Conference on Pakistan Energy Sector Landscape held earlier this month, Minister for Energy, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan addressed that the future of Pakistan’s energy mix aimed to depend on indigenous and clean energy sources including solar, wind, hydroelectric and thar coal energy sources.

However, the development of mentioned clean energies in Pakistan faces a lot of challenges. “Taking solar energy as an example, although Pakistan has promoted solar panels and made Quaid-e-Azam solar park, we didn’t make long-term planning and have not started producing our own solar plates. Solar energy is becoming expensive as the solar plates are becoming expensive.” Sajid Rashid Ahmad suggested collaborating with China in this field. “Technology transfer is our best option. We can make solar plate manufacturing plants in Pakistan with their collaboration.”

Aside from technology transfer, there is a lot of Chinese experience in new energy development that Pakistan can refer to. According to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China’s production of solar cells and new energy vehicles surged 53.1 percent and 43.6 percent year on year respectively in May.

“One of the important reasons behind China’s progress is that their businessmen collaborated with academies. They presented their problems and asked for their solutions. They also invested a lot in talent training and the research and development of the institutes.” Sajid Rashid Ahmad noted.

This month, China released guidelines on promoting the integration of industry and education in the vocational education sector in China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). By 2025, there will be about 50 national pilot cities focused on the integration of industry and education.

One good example can be the BYD Industrial College, jointly established by Changzhou Industrial Vocational and Technical College and BYD this week. Every student in the college will have two tutors. One is a full-time teacher from school, and another is a front-line worker from enterprises who has rich work experience.

“School-enterprise cooperation can give full play to the advantages of both schools and enterprises, and play a positive role in cultivating skilled talents and promoting industrial innovation,” said Zhu Zhengqing, vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in ChangZhou, China and director of Changzhou Science and Education Town.

“China is our best friend. Collaborations with Chinese universities should be our long-term planning. We need to start research projects in collaboration with Chinese universities.

We can also set up some institutes for research. I am not talking about research that is kept in libraries in the form of thesis, but applied research for practice and skill development.” Sajid Rashid Ahmad said, mentioning Neelum Jhelum project, a hydropower project under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) , as an example. “We have done a wonderful project in collaboration with China in hydropower energy.

That was a project of applied nature, and can be converted into further research. Pakistani engineers have worked hard with Chinese engineers and learned a lot. We should learn to use those technologies that we have adopted from China to build small dams.”
 
Smart PV devotes to withstand extreme weather in Pakistan​

Wu Siya
Jun 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD- In the grip of an extreme weather recently, parts of southwest Pakistan are pummeling by heatwave that reach 50 degree Celsius on June 16. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that it is consistent with climate change.

“It’s like fire burning all around,” said Shafi Mohammad, a laborer.

Pakistan has endured heightened heatwaves since 2015, he said, especially in upper Sindh and southern Punjab. Even worse, the country has also faced severe power outages, with some rural areas getting as few as six hours of electricity a day. Home to 220 million, Pakistan says it is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but among the ten countries that most affected by extreme weather events.

To solve the power crisis that has seriously affected industrial production and residents’ lives and optimize the country’s power supply system that heavily relies on fossil fuels, Pakistan is cooperating with Chinese industry leaders under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to seek solutions.

“Huawei takes advantage of digital technology to integrate existing digital technology with photovoltaic, energy storage, cloud and AI technologies, providing FusionSolar smart storage solutions, which are applicable to five major scenarios: smart solar storage generators, string energy storage systems, industrial and commercial PV solutions, residential PV solutions and micro-grid solutions, all of which can effectively reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of PV plants throughout the life cycle and make green power more accessible,” a staff of smart PV department, Huawei, told the reporter of Gwadar Pro.


Smart PV devotes to withstand extreme weather in Pakistan


Huawei’s smart PV business has entered the Pakistani market for nearly 10 years. From 2013, more than hundreds of megawatts of PV systems have been delivered in Pakistan, covering shopping malls, hospitals, cement factories, textile factories and other industrial, commercial and household scenarios, among which the largest single project is the Scatec & Nizam Sukkur 150MW project that currently being delivered and expected to be connected to the grid in Q3.

At present, one-third of Pakistan’s electricity comes from imported gas-fired power generation. Worse still, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict led to a sharp increase in natural gas prices, hence Pakistan’s energy problems have become more serious. The heat wave in the past two years has further brought about a surge in electricity consumption for air-conditioning, thus a huge power crisis is imminent. In many areas, water shortages have also been caused because electricity-driven water pumps are not working.

The development of PVs, especially the development of smart PVs, will bring about an epoch-making energy revolution in Pakistan, which can increase the proportion of green energy in the energy structure to meet Pakistan’s current urgent needs.
 
Chinese Investors eager to propel solarization of industrial units in KP​

By Tahir Ali
Aug 18, 2023

Chinese Investors eager to propel solarization of industrial units in KP

Mati Ullah Khan CEO KPBOIT presenting souvenir to Chinese delegate. [Photo/Kpboit]

PESHAWAR: Delegates from the China Association of Trade in Services have displayed a strong inclination towards making substantial investments in various sectors within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. Notably, their focus extends to spearheading the solarization of industrial units, fostering the production of packaging papers, and facilitating the advancement of edible oil processing facilities.

In this regard a delegation of Chinese investors led by Dr. Lisa Li, member China Association of Trade in services held a “productive meeting” with Mati Ullah Khan, the acting CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) in Peshawar on Wednesday. Mr. Khan, who concurrently holds the position of Secretary for Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, provided a comprehensive overview to the visiting Chinese delegation regarding various investment-friendly sectors. He elaborated on the potential opportunities ripe for investment and elucidated the array of incentives extended by the KPBOIT to foreign investors.

The meeting served as a subsequent step following the previous interaction with the same Chinese delegation at the Food and Agriculture Expo in Karachi on the 11th of August, 2023. The Chinese delegates were provided the opportunity to conduct field visits across various sectors.

“It was a productive meeting. The Chinese investors are arriving with plans for solarization facilities aimed at supplying electricity to small industries. This initiative is particularly significant, considering the prevalent power challenges faced by these industries,” shared Gul Muhammad, Manager of Tourism, Agriculture & IT, with Gwadar Pro. He noted that apart from investment in industrial unit solarization, the Chinese delegates also expressed intentions to invest in packaging paper and edible oil sectors.

“Numerous important matters were agreed upon during this meeting, said Gul Muhammad, adding, “The Chinese delegates conveyed their commitment to bringing a contingent of 400 investors during upcoming visits; agreements spanning various fields of investment will be formalized”.
 

