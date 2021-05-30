What's new

Chinese in Medical sector of Pakistan

Healthcare manufacturing industry to be set up in PirPatho SEZ in Thatta

May 30, 2021

Nation.com.pk





The Dynamic Engineering & Automation and Guangdong Kaper Technology Co Ltd have agreed to set up a healthcare industry in the new PirPatho SEZ in Thatta. Under the agreement, a Mask Healthcare Manufacturing Industry will be set up The first shipment of the DEA-KAPER Technologies Masks manufacturing machinery arrived at the Karachi Port on May 25, 2021, whereas the operations are expected to begin within a couple of months.The Dynamic Engineering and Automation CEO Owais Mir said that this is just the beginning of the Industrial revolution of the country.

KARACHI – Healthcare industry being established in new special economic zone in Thatta. The Dynamic Engineering & Automation and Guangdong Kaper Technology Co Ltd have agreed to set up a healthcare industry in one of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being inaugurated by Dynamic SEZ Ltd. The two parties have reached a decision to set up Mask Healthcare Manufacturing Industry in the PirPatho Special Economic Zone situated in District Thatta, 110 km apart from Port Qasim Industrial Zone. The first shipment of the DEA-KAPER Technologies Masks manufacturing machinery arrived at the Karachi Port on May 25, 2021.

The operations of the mask manufacturing industry are expected to begin within a couple of months at the PirPatho Special Economic Zone of Dynamic DEA Ltd. In his statement issued on the occasion, Dynamic Engineering & Automation CEO Owais Mir mentioned that “This is just the beginning of the Industrial revolution of the country. In order to transform from a developing country to a developed one, we need to set up more industries in the country to enhance productivity and increase the exports of the country.”


cpecinfo.com

Healthcare manufacturing industry to be set up in PirPatho SEZ in Thatta - China Pakistan Economic Corridor

Healthcare manufacturing industry to be set up in PirPatho SEZ in Thatta
cpecinfo.com cpecinfo.com
 
China to promote health silk road in Pakistan

May 18, 2021

China will invest in human development infrastructure under CPEC by launching Pakistan as a pilot country for the Health Silk Road (HSR), says Pakistan’s Economic Haroon Sharif in an article published by Gwadar Pro.

He recalled in May 24, 2020, Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister said China will work with other countries along the Belt and Road to vigorously promote cooperation on the Health Silk Road (HSR) as after the epidemic, the need for cooperation in the field of public health will increase significantly. China’s commitment to BRI projects remained unchanged.

The article added, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged that a Covid-19 vaccine from China will be made a “global public good”.

Following this, the Chinese government also announced that the vaccines will be made available in an equitable manner and at a fair and reasonable price.
 
Pakistan to begin local vaccine production from May 2021

The National Institute of Health's officials said Wednesday Pakistan would start the local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month.

The NIH officials said the arrangements to prepare CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine have been done, while the raw material for the vaccine would reach Pakistan in early May.

Chinese experts are also present in Islamabad to help in the preparation of the vaccine, officials said, adding NIH had started the venture in collaboration with a Chinese company.

The official said they were hopeful that the single-dose vaccine would be available by the end of May for public inoculation.

It is pertinent to mention here that CanSinoBio's officials had trained NIH experts to prepare vaccine doses.
 
China to increase medical cooperation with Pakistan

June 2, 2021

In an interview, Executive president at Beijing Lu Daopei Hematology Hospital, Li Dinggang has said that Chinese technologies will benefit Pakistan, which will then be extended to other countries along the Belt and Road. He said that as the two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations, his organization will continue to build a bridge for international medical cooperation between the two countries, to benefit Pakistan.

“The medical cooperation we have done with Pakistan is non-governmental. When the epidemic is over, efforts should be made to promote medical cooperation in technological innovation on the government level,” said Li Dinggang, executive president at Beijing Lu Daopei Hematology Hospital.

“I hope that the Chinese technologies will benefit Pakistan, which will then be extended to other countries along the Belt and Road, ” he said, according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN). “In 2004, China approved the world’s first gene medicine for the treatment of malignant tumors, which can be used to treat advanced-stage cancers. This news caused a global sensation at the time.

A large number of foreign patients came to China for medicine. Some people who couldn’t go to China invited Chinese doctors to come to their country for a consultation. I had the honor to participate in the preliminary research and development of gene medicine.” Li Dinggang said.

In 2014, Li Dinggang visited Pakistan and got in touch with the Pakistan government. “Under the guidance of Pakistani doctor friends, we conducted several exchange lectures on China’s genetic technology and biotechnology. Pakistani doctors hoped that we can help them build gene therapy center in Pakistan. At that time, we also signed a memorandum of cooperation, promising to train them in China’s genetic technology,” he said.

“This year is the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, we will continue to promote our friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan. As a doctor, I hope that we can build a bridge for international medical cooperation between China and Pakistan and benefit more Pakistani friends,” he added.
 
Chinese vaccine experts share production know-how in Pakistan
As many as 120,000 vaccines doses have recently been produced at Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH)


Xinhua June 02, 2021

photo xinhua

PHOTO: XINHUA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's pandemic efforts have received a "booster shot" as the first batch of locally-produced Covid-19 vaccines is rolling off the line here at a national lab.

As many as 120,000 doses have recently been produced at Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH) under rigorous quality control with tech support from Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino.

Local health authorities welcomed the vaccines as a major landmark in Pakistan's efforts to attaining vaccine self-sufficiency, a much-needed, yet challenging task that Pakistan had fervently hoped to fulfil within months.

"The cooperation between the two countries also underscores the philosophy that the Covid-19 vaccine is a global good," said Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan at the production ceremony.


Magic in an empty room

CanSino Biologics Vice President Xin Chunlin admitted it initially came to him that the first batch of local production "wouldn't be a tough assignment," given the NIH's rich experience in vaccine manufacturing.

The reality proved the opposite -- making recombinant Covid-19 vaccines is a brand-new practice for the South Asian country, key aspects of which, including facilities and quality control standards, had to start from scratch, said Xin, who also leads a taskforce with members from both countries.

The task was further challenged by the global supply shortage including key equipment for a lab, chemicals necessary for the production, and subsequent reliance on some manual work.

"It's like we were asked to start our experiments in an empty room," Xin recalled.

Despite all these challenges, the team created a facility that can conduct analyses such as western-blotting essential to the production process.

Working alongside Chinese counterparts has enabled Pakistani members to gain hands-on experience in key quality control techniques such as virus particle testing, said Rafique Ahmed Channa, a Pakistani with more than 30 years of experience in the field.

The team also overcame ingredient shortages by finding best suited substitutes via rounds of trial-and-error.

"It's like wading the river by groping for stones. We shared our own experiences so as to find the best solution," said Xin.


MAKING KNOWLEDGE MORE INCLUSIVE

In the eyes of Pakistani experts, each and every attempt will add up to upgrading the country's health infrastructure and final fulfilment of self-sufficiency.

The localisation came as another first-time experience for the South Asian country in Covid-19 vaccine technology, after a successful phase III clinical trial of the vaccine under the cooperation between the NIH and CanSino.

So far, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has approved three types of Chinese vaccines developed by pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, CanSino and Sinopharm, for emergency use.
Technology transfer enabled by bilateral cooperation has helped Pakistan to stride forward in achieving vaccine production capacity, said Ghazala Parveen, chief of the Biological Production Division at the NIH.

"The technology transfer is extremely crucial for the people of Pakistan. It helps us save money rather than buying vaccines from other countries," said Saba Haq, research official at the NIH.

New data from the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker shows that the least wealthy 37 places worldwide covering more than a tenth of the world population have only received one percent of all doses.
Yet countries like China have been striving to expand the global supply of the life-saving shots, closing the widening gap between rich and poor nations.

From his experience, Xin said the most urgent task is to ensure the supply chain of vaccine production. "Take syringes as an example. It may not be the focal point when you talk about vaccine patents. But it can be the thing that slows down the delivery of the vaccines," he said.

More work needs to be done in making vaccine production technology transferable to developing countries, he added.

Seeing the upgraded infrastructure and better-trained manpower, Parveen said it gave her greater confidence that her country can now better handle infectious diseases.

"If another pandemic in the future will arrive, we know how to control it," she said.
 
China, Pakistan to cooperate for traditional medicine
June 10, 2021

SOURCEpakobserver





Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Sino-Pakistan Symposium at the University of Karachi, Proffessor Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology, said that the joint Sino-Pakistan Cooperation Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine (SPCCTCM)at Karachi University will open new arenas of cooperation. He also said that as China has made progress in medicine, Pakistan can learn from it. Moreover, he added that joint cooperation will enable the two countries to learn about each other’s traditional medicinal practices.

Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology, has expressed hope that establishment of the Sino-Pakistan Cooperation Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine (SPCCTCM)at Karachi University would open new horizons for researchers.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Sino-Pakistan Symposium on Traditional Chinese Medicine-Traditional Unani Medicine held at Prof. Salim Uz Zaman Siddiqui Auditorium of the ICCBS , University of Karachi on Wednesday Prof. Atta underlined the importance of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and termed setting up the cooperation centre at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences a phenomenal development that would open new horizons for researchers to have new discoveries in the field of traditional medicines.

Many Chinese and Pakistani officials including Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho (Online), Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi, Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi, Pakistan’s Ambassador in China Mr. MoinulHaque (Online), Deputy Chief of Mission Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Ms. Chunxue Pang (Online), Mayor Li Chunqiu, Huaihua, Hunan Province, China (Online), Director Health Dr. DabirAhmed (Online), Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and Sino-Pakistan Cooperation Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine (SPCCTCM) Coordinator General, Ms. Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation also addressed the occasion physically or online. Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi, the University’s chief unveiled the plaque of the Sino-Pakistan Cooperation Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Prof. Rahman pointed out that Pakistan should take a lesson from China, as China had made great progress in every sector of development.

The close relations between Pakistan and China on the fronts of science and technology, higher education, and Information Technology are fostering with each passing day, he added.

We have established 150 centers across the country, while the establishment of Pak Austrian University of Applied Science and Engineering is one of my achievements, he informed the symposium.

Dr. AzraFazalPechuho said that the establishment of the Sino-Pakistan Cooperation Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine would play a vital role in the promotion of traditional medicines in both countries.

She said that ICCBS University of Karachi was contributing its role remarkably in the area of research and higher education.

Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi welcomed the national and international participants on the occasion and highlighted role of the ICCBS in the ongoing pandemic.

He said that the international center had played a significant role in the national fight against the pandemic of Covid-19.

He said that Pakistan and China owned strong collaboration especially in terms of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) which was a framework of regional connectivity.

The free use of Chinese Covid-19 in Pakistan was a great sign of strong friendship between the two countries, he added.
 
Federal govt announces to produce PakVac on large scale



Federal govt announces to produce PakVac on large scale




Web Desk
5:20 PM | June 20, 2021


The Federal government, on Sunday, has decided to produce PakVac on a large scale to overcome the scarcity of corona vaccine across the country.

The decision has been taken to initiate preparations for mass scale production of the single-dose PakVac from next month, sources said.

As per the sources, the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad will prepare three million doses of PakVac monthly and the government has been informed about the decision.

The decision to produce vaccines on a large scale has been taken in view of the increased demand of the vaccine, sources said.

“Monthly production of three million vaccine doses will ensure sufficient availability of the corona vaccine jabs, which would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries. The raw material of the vaccine will be provided by China’s Cansino Biologics,” sources said.

Pakistan has made a procurement deal with Cansino Bio for 20 million prepared doses and the raw material, according to sources.

The government will buy more raw material from the Chinese vaccine company for preparation of PakVac, sources said.

Pakistan has earlier made bulk purchases over 27.5 million vaccine doses of China made vaccines including Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino vaccines.

According to the sources, “Under the procurement agreements raw material and prepared coronavirus vaccines will be purchased from the Chinese companies,”
 
Pakistan, China cooperate in medical device industry

June 26, 2021
SOURCEpakobserver




Under CPEC, Pakistan and China are working to cooperate in medical device industries as China seeks to set up a market in Pakistan. Serinna Tan, Director of Branding & International Marketing of Medcaptain says that CPEC has enabled to better communicate with Pakistani counterparts. She said CPEC has also allowed for talent exchange.

As Pakistan is a key partner in the current $400 billion global medical device industries, some Chinese home grown medical device companies are developing the market and seeking cooperation in Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, they say CPEC has already promoted cooperation between the two countries in this area.

A Chinese medical enterprise Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd.,(Medcaptain), founded in 2011 as an “Integrated Perioperative Solutions Provider” and dedicated to pursuing innovation in Medication Delivery, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Airway Management, and DVT Prevention, was one of these companies after entering Pakistani market for 6 years.

Serinna Tan, Director of Branding & International Marketing of Medcaptain said that CPEC has greatly contributed to medical cooperation since under this national strategy Chinese medical enterprises like them can enjoy better opportunities to communicate with Pakistan counterparts and bring their medical products to hospitals in need of such devices.

For example, the smart medication infusion workstation they applied in ICU has largely improved medical efficiency and ensured safety for local hospitals.

Tan added that talent exchange is also a bonus under CPEC, with an increasing number of medical staff and experts from both countries being able to communicate with each other through all kinds of academic conferences.

“Besides, more direct and indirect investment in the medical sector can come into the Pakistani market under CPEC,” she said.
 
Pakistan, China health collaboration to bring bilateral health benefits

August 6, 2021



China-Pakistan Medical Corridor (CPMC) is a win-win cooperation for people’s livelihood, which is significantly important not only for Pakistan, but also for the Chinese medical industry.

According to Gwadar Pro, the CPMC is jointly initiated by PMA and China Medical Association (CMA) to deepen bilateral medical cooperation and improve the health level of the Pakistani and Chinese people. “Since the mechanism was launched, a number of events have been held to improve bilateral medical level covering the fields of obstetrics and gynecology, anesthesiology, ophthalmology, osteology and so on.”

This was stated by Ashraf Nizami, the chairman of international relations, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

In an interview, a spokesperson of CMA said, “Against the backdrop of COVID-19 sweeping the world, the importance and significance of CPMA has become increasingly prominent, it’s time to speak out for deeper medical cooperation between the two countries.”

The PMA expressed the same desire as CMA. Nizami said, “CPMC, inspired by BRI and CPEC frames, is a historic event in the medical sector for the two countries. Once Pakistan and China have cooperation and solidarity in economic affairs, why don’t we extend them to cover the medical sector? We have to learn from each other in this field. Certainly, Pakistan is eager for all the expertise and the research that Chinese have got, so as we can improve national health level stably and efficiently.

On the other hand, Chinese colleagues also saw unlimited potential in Pakistan’s medical industry, so they are taking a positive attitude towards bilateral cooperation.” Regarding the reasons why Pakistan should strengthen communication with China in the medical industry, Prof. Nizami attributed it to three respects.

He said: “The first and most important factor is that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners and have a historical friendship basis. The deep friendship rooted in the people’s hearts of both countries has laid a foundation for medical cooperation which needs solid trust.”

“The second reason is that China has made great progress in science and research in the past two decades. Especially in the medical sector, China has surpassed Western countries in various fields, and walked in the forefront of the world,” he added.

Nizami said: “In addition, the facilitative policies under BRI and CPEC have ensured the construction of CPMC to be convenient and affordable. As Chinese president Xi Jinping said, no one can make progress in isolation.”

He emphasized again that CPMC is a win-win cooperation for people’s livelihood. He said: “China’s medical industry has been booming and reached great heights on a global scale.

Pakistan with its 216 million people, developing medical industry, favorable policies and friendly people has provided a huge space for China to learn, invest and communicate. It is not only the Pakistanis who can benefit from CPMC, but also a great opportunity for our Chinese colleagues to get information, improve expertise, and share experiences mutually.”

“Finally, I must say that CPMC, the medical cooperation between Pakistan and China, between PMA and CMA, is a very positive sign which will certainly reflect a very positive impact on the patients, medical professions, medical practitioners, and health sciences of the two countries. And definitely, it will play an important and positive role under BRI in Asia and around the world,” Prof. Nizami said
 
Chinese company to provide intelligent rehabilitation solutions for medicare in Pakistan

Sat, 7 Aug 2021


BEIJING, Aug 7 (APP): Recently, Fourier Intelligence, a leading Chinese company in the field of intelligent rehabilitation, gained a sizable amount of investment from Prosperity7 Ventures, a fund under the wing of the world’s largest petroleum group Saudi Aramco.

Amid the construction of a community of health for all and Health Silk Road, the cutting-edge technology of intelligent rehabilitation has the potential to transform the medicare industry in Pakistan, China and Saudi Arabia.

Over the years, Fourier Intelligence has completed the independent research and development of a series of core technologies, such as multi-axial force sensors, flexible joints, advanced robot control algorithms, and complex medical interaction technology.

An open robotic technology platform has been built, on which intelligent rehabilitation products have been developed continuously according to clinical needs, commented Gu Jie, president of the company.

Empowered by the robot technology, the company provides comprehensive intelligent rehabilitation solutions for medical institutions and patients, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.

Rehabilitation is an emerging industry in Pakistan, China, and Saudi Arabia. World Health Organisation defines the term as a set of interventions designed to optimize functioning and reduce disability in individuals with health conditions in interaction with their environment.

Globally, an estimated 2.4 billion people are currently living with a health condition that benefits from rehabilitation. Instead of service for people with long-term or physical impairments, rehabilitation is for anyone with an acute or chronic health condition, impairment, or injury that limits functioning.

In recent years, prolonged life span, diseases of civilization such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, escalating rate of road traffic accidents, growing population, and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have fueled the need for rehabilitation.
In Pakistan, the 6th populous country in the world with 64% of the population living in rural areas, rehabilitation services urgently call for upgrading and modernization.

In China, a conservative estimate by PWC of the population needing rehabilitation has exceeded 100 million.

In Saudi Arabia, the largest state in the Middle East, a national survey reported the prevalence of major disabilities among children to be 6.33%.

However, the increasing need for rehabilitation is going largely unmet. Lack of prioritization, funding, policies and plans for rehabilitation at a national level, unavailable rehabilitation services outside urban areas, high out-of-pocket expenses, inadequately trained professionals, need for more research and data, and insufficient resources such as technologies and equipment are hindering the people in need from enjoying high-quality rehabilitation services.

In Pakistan, rehabilitation services are dominated by the public sector. In its National Health Vision 2016-25, innovative technologies are highlighted as a means of widening accessibility.
To promote smart technology, the government has established the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence & Computing (PIAIC) to train future tech talent.

A research paper on the health imperatives in Pakistan also proposes that high-tech medical equipment should be mobilized to realize its Vision 2030 by the Ministry of Planning, which can be achieved through a public-private partnership.

In response to the insufficient resources and the fledgling market of medical rehabilitation, Fourier Intelligence has launched a one-stop solution: the intelligent Rehab Hub.

With the assistance of robots, a therapist can lead multiple patients to do rehabilitation training, enhancing the efficiency of medics and the effect of therapy. Interconnectivity between robots allows data sharing and greatly reduces the need for manpower.

In the past, only large institutions can afford rehabilitation robots. In the future, through technological reiteration supported by the huge amount of investment, they will walk into the houses of ordinary people with enhanced performance and reduced cost. People can enjoy rehabilitation services in nursing homes, in the community, or even at home, envisioned President Gu.

In the next step, the company will build a global smart rehabilitation benchmark hospital in collaboration with Saudi Arabia.

Our vision is to enable everyone to enjoy the robot-assisted rehabilitation methods that cover all parts of the human body and all types of rehabilitation requirements.

A Community of Health for All requires modern technology. In the wave of the fourth Industrial Revolution, intelligent technologies hold broad prospects to empower the construction of the Health Silk Road.

Up to now, the company has signed strategic cooperation agreements with Malaysia and Singapore, both are countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.
 
Pakistan, China to work for the promotion of medical tourism


August 20, 2021




The President of China Pakistan Medical Association (CPMA) Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz has said that Pakistan and China need to tap the potential of cooperating in medical tourism. He also talked about how China is working to enhance the technology of artificial intelligence, big data, augmented and virtual reality, and telemedicine. President Shahbaz also said that China has great prospects for medical tourism and the two countries can collaborate to provide medical knowledge to other countries.

ISLAMABAD – As cooperation between Pakistan and China in multiple sectors is rapidly increasing, there is also a dire need to tap the potential of medical tourism between the two ‘iron brothers’, said President of China Pakistan Medical Association (CPMA) Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz yesterday.

“In my opinion, Pakistan patients should reach China for treatment, the quantity now is too little. Due to Covid-19, there are too many visa issues, and flights are not coming, a lot of difficulties are there,” Gwadar Pro quoted him as having said this.

He said that he has witnessed that a lot of work has been done in China to enhance the technology of artificial intelligence, big data, augmented and virtual reality, and telemedicine.
Top-class universities and hospitals in China are included in the list of the world’s top 500 universities and hospitals. Pakistan medical technology has not progressed to this extent, while our population has crossed more than 220 million.

In this regard, there is a dire need of medical cooperation between Pakistan and China. “Since China did not have much medical contact with the outside world, foreign patients don’t know China’s real medical level.”

This is also why in the global medical tourism industry which is worth $700 billion, the market occupied by China is zero,” said Li Dinggang, Executive President of Medicine of Beijing Lu Daopei Hematology Hospital.
“Except for the language barrier, one problem is that we do not have a platform to develop a connection between nations and related institutions. There is also a shortage of awareness and medical knowledge,” said the CPMA president.

He suggested that a platform that provides medical knowledge to other counties should be established and information about which kind of diseases can be treated in China should also be provided by them.
 
Three new Chinese vaccine companies seek entry into Pakistan

August 21, 2021





Three new Chinese companies, known to develop Covid-19 vaccines, are poised to enter in Pakistan’s market amid a spike in positivity rate predominantly bedeviled by delta variant.

They have submitted their formal applications to launch human trials (phase III clinical trials) to attain eligibility for registration with Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP). After the last stage trails, if sanctioned, Chinese companies will be qualified for emergency use authentication.

Besides three new aspirants whose cases are pending approval, Chinese company CanSino Biologics Inc, started last-stage trials on September 22, 2020, in Pakistan. It is a single-shot vaccine. Now Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biologic Pharmacy Co. Ltd and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences are in the process to complete human trials of its ZF2001 vaccine. It is a three-shot vaccine.

University of Health Sciences (UHS) focal person Dr. Shehnoor Azhar told Gwadar Pro that all the Chinese companies and others aspiring to seek authorization to carry out human trials of their vaccines have to follow newly-established ethics protocols regarding trial participants.

Among three new Covid-19 vaccine candidates, Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, production and distribution of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and blood products. It produces ARCoV, also dubbed as Walvax, which is an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. It is developed by Walvax Biotechnology, Suzhou Abogen Biosciences, and the PLA Academy of Military Science.

In May 2021, Phase III trials started in Mexico with 6,000 people. In July 2021, Phase III trials started in Yunnan and Guangxi in China with 2,000 people. In July 2021, Phase III trials are awaiting approval by Malaysia, Colombia, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group is the second Chinese company seeking official permission for human trials. It is specialized in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biological drugs, diagnostic reagents, and other products.

Livzon Group is headquartered (Livzon Industrial Park) in Biomedical Industrial Park in Jinwan District, Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province. In April 2021, Searle (Pakistan Pharmaceutical Company) signed an agreement with a Chinese pharmaceutical group to manufacture the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

The Searle Company has concluded an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Livzon Mapharm Inc. for the recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine (V-01). The licensing agreement also covers the manufacturing transition of (V-01) in Pakistan. Livzon Pharmaceutical Group was founded in 1985, listed on Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Another company is named Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. It is a listed enterprise integrating research, development, production and sales of biological products. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the company has R&D centers and industrial bases in Shenzhen and Beijing. It is one of the major hepatitis B vaccine manufacturers in China.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, BioKangtai has started R&D and industrialization of COVID-19 vaccine. Also, it carried out the research and development of several technical routes, such as COVID-19 inactivated vaccine (Vero cell) and the adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 inactivated vaccine (Vero cell) independently developed by BioKangtai has been approved for a clinical trial by the National Medical Products Administration and became the first coronavirus vaccine officially entering the clinical trial in Guangdong Province. Kangtai has also obtained the exclusive right to develop and manufacture the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Chinese mainland.

In June this year, BIOKANGTAI’s Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine first entered Southeast Asia and launched the phase III clinical trial in Malaysia. Meanwhile, BIOKANGTAI is proactively seeking to launch clinical trials in more countries and regions in South America, Europe, etc. It has already obtained clinical approval in Ukraine and is expected to launch trials soon.

On July 30, 2021, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (BIOKANGTAI) was approved by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (PFDA) to launch the phase III clinical trial of its independently developed Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero cells) in the local area.

Earlier, BIOKANGTAI has already been approved by the Vaccine Expert Panel (VEP) of the Philippine Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on June 14, and by the Single Joint Research Ethics Board (SJREB) of the Philippine Department of Health on June 21.
 
This is a very positive news. More and more such ventures should be set up. Doing something for the patients is a nobel work.
 
These are excellent initiatives. We share a border and we have shared interests.
So this is good.
 

