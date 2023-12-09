Chinese garlic is a national security risk, according to this senator
US Senator Rick Scott has recently expressed apprehension about the potential national security dangers surrounding imported Chinese garlic.
Known for his proactive stance, the senator is pushing for a thorough investigation into the importation of these products, motivated by both safety and market discrepancies.
Senator Scott, a prominent figure in the Republican Party, has drafted a letter addressed to the Secretary of Commerce.
In it, he argues that Chinese garlic, a common household ingredient, could pose a serious threat to public health due to questionable growing methods.
China, recognized worldwide as the main exporter of fresh and chilled garlic, has the US as one of its largest markets.
However, this trade partnership has been marred by disputes for many years.
The US has consistently accused China of flooding its markets with cheap garlic, a tactic called “dumping.”
To counter this, the US has imposed substantial tariffs on Chinese garlic since the mid-1990s.
This measure was adopted to protect national producers from being undersold. The Trump administration escalated this tariff conflict in 2019.
In his letter, the senator acknowledges these economic issues, but draws attention to the health dangers associated with garlic of foreign origin, particularly from China.
It mentions unpleasant agricultural practices, such as growing garlic in wastewater, exposed by various online videos, cooking blogs and documentaries.
Scott has urged the Commerce Department to use a law that allows it to investigate the national security effects of certain imports.
“All qualities of garlic, whole or separated into cloves, peeled or not, refrigerated, fresh, frozen, provisionally preserved or packaged in water or other neutral substance”
Stresses that the scope of the investigation should include
In Scott’s view, food safety and security are of utmost importance as they pose serious threats to public health.
On the contrary, the Office for Science and Society at McGill University in Quebec, which strives to clarify scientific issues, maintains that “there is no evidence” to suggest that the use of wastewater as fertilizer is a common practice in the Chinese garlic cultivation.
They cite a 2017 article published by the university which states, “In any case, there is no problem with this,” countering Scott’s claims.