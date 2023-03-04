Chinese Financial Aid to Pakistan

.,.,.

In the first 9 months of this fiscal year, FDI from China increased to 319.2 million dollars​ Staff Reporter, Gwadar Pro

May 4, 2023



According to BOI data, in the current financial year, Japan is the second largest investor in Pakistan with $157.3 million, followed by Switzerland with $123.1 million, UAE $102.6 million, USA $59.9 million, Netherlands $53.8 million. million dollars, UK 45.6 million dollars, Turkey 16 million dollars, and Italy 8.6 million dollars while 94 million dollars have been invested by other countries of the world.



Pakistan received the highest amount of 460.1 million dollars in power sector from different countries of the world. The power sector was followed by finance with $248.2 million, oil and gas with $116.2 million, trade with $33.7 million, chemicals with $33.5 million, transport with $25.8 million, and textiles with $13 million. of FDII.



In the financial year 2021-22, China was the top investor in Pakistan with $531.6 million which was 28.47% of the total FDI received by Pakistan from different countries of the world.



Similarly, in fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan received $751.6 million (41.3 percent) of FDI from China, while in fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2018-19, foreign direct investment from China was $130.8 million and $13.119 million, respectively. came.