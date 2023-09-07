What's new

Chinese engineers are currently working on 6G tech

Chinese engineers are currently working on 6G tech to detect adversary's submarines with higher accuracy. Chinese specialists from the National University of Defence Technology conducted an experiment in the Yellow Sea. The experiment used a manipulator with a sensor.

1694118623736.png
 

