Chinese economy had a complete reset, west failed to take note

StraightEdge
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2021
- Messages
- 2,238
- Reaction score
- -6
- Country
- Location
While everyone was going on about housing collapse in China, the world didn't realize they changed their growth model completely upside-down. Everyone keeps forgetting the fact the it was the Chinese policy manager who made the change in the housing sector after Xi's call to reduce housing speculation.
Now all the money which was going to build houses in China, what do they do with it? Well off course, build more industrial capacity!
Now all the money which was going to build houses in China, what do they do with it? Well off course, build more industrial capacity!