Chinese company plans to set up router plant in Bangladesh​

-Reuters file photoPublished :Aug 07, 2023 12:51 AMUpdated :Aug 07, 2023 12:53 AMChina's digital technology company KFL Group is planning to set up a router manufacturing plant in Bangladesh to produce the device at affordable prices.The company has expressed its willingness to invest Tk 1.0 billion primarily to manufacture the latest technology-enabled routers with IPv6 (Internet Protocol Version 6) technology in the country.To this effect, Hong Kong-based KFL Limited has recently partnered with a local firm called Next G Limited.Bangladesh has taken initiatives to use routers with IPv6 technology for secured and high-speed digital communication.On Sunday, a four-member delegation - led by KFL's President Jha Helin-visited Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar in the Bangladesh Secretariat.Other members of the delegation were KFL Hong Kong General Manager Lee Hui, and representative of its local partner Nazmul Alam.According to the ministry statement, the minister said the government is ready to offer all-out cooperation in this regard and committed to introduce IPv6 technology instead of IPv4.He said IPv6 router deployment is a very effective step for digital security. The government is determined to take appropriate measures in this regard.The Bangladesh Telecommu-nication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has already formed a study group to launch the new system.The minister emphasised the need for providing quality and cost-effective routers. He also focused on developing skilled human resources to update system to IPv6."Bangladesh will not lag behind in adopting the latest version of information technology."The government would do everything necessary to keep pace with the world, he added.According to the industry insiders, over 80 per cent of Wi-Fi routers in the country are still using IPv4 technology.Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) and other stakeholders repeatedly urged the government not to allow importing IPv4-enabled routers.However, the government cannot stop importing IPv4 routers, as most of the users are still using the technology.These cannot be replaced overnight since importing IPv6-enabled routers has become complicated due to problems in opening LCs nowadays following the US dollar shortage. Besides, quality IPv6 routers are also expensive.In these circumstances, the KFL's initiative for setting up a router factory in the country is a good investment option, they added.