Chinese co to build China EIZ without tender​

Staff Correspondent | Published: 16:43, Aug 16,2023 | Updated: 23:56, Aug 16,2023
China Road and Bridge Corporation will construct infrastructure for the establishment of a Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone at Anwara in Chattogram.
It will build an infrastructure on 784 acres of land under the direct purchase method, said additional cabinet secretary Md Amin Ul Ahsan after a meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs on Wednesday.
The meeting, presided over by finance minister AHM Mustafa, agreed in principle to award the deal to the Chinese company without any tender.
Amin said that the construction costs would be met by a loan from the government of China.
The construction costs will be disclosed later on, he said.
The same proposal had been placed before the committee in the past, but that was sent back for further review, he said.
In 2014, the Chinese government expressed its willingness to build the economic zone during prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to China.
In 2022, the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority signed an agreement with CRBC to set up a Chinese CEIZ at Anwara, some 18 kilometres away from the country’s main seaport in Chattogram.
It has been reported that the government of Bangladesh has sought around $280 million in loans from China for building the infrastructure of the economic zone and providing various services.
A meeting of the cabinet committee on government purchase was also held on Wednesday.
The meeting, also presided over by the finance minister, approved a proposal from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh seeking the purchase of 80 lakh litres of soya bean through an open local tender.
Super Oil Refinery Ltd won the deal, quoting per litre soya bean oil at Tk 159.95.
Md Amin said per litre soya bean oil was purchased at Tk 159.45 in the immediate past purchase deal.
Besides, the committee also approved six more proposals — three from the Roads and Highways Department — under the same project, two from the Education Ministry relating to the purchase of books, and one from Bangladesh Railway on its Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar section of the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail-line project—during the same meeting.
A consortium of Ohiduzzaman Chowdhury and Janmabumi Nirmata was awarded all three packages worth around Tk 434 crore under the reconstruction of the Derai-Shalla part of the Madanpur-Azamiriganj highway.
The National Curriculum and Textbook Board will purchase 3.53 crore books at Tk 94.28 crore from 47 bidders through an open tender for distributing those freely to primary-level students.
It will also purchase 4.45 crore books for Tk 180.2 lakh to distribute those freely to students of secondary and higher education.
The cabinet committee approved the BR proposal seeking a variation of Tk 87 lakh for the rehabilitation part implemented by a non-government organisation.
Md Amin said this was the second variation. The first variation involved over Tk 1 crore, he added.
Answering a question, he said that the variation was not linked to the recent damage to the rail line’s Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar section.
Rain and flood water have recently washed away ballast, stones, and soil under some 450 metres of the tracks in the Temuhuni area under Satkania upazila.
