Chinese citizens growing marijuana illegally in rural Maine

yet more ties of Chinese nationals to the world drug trade

Chinese citizens growing marijuana illegally in rural Maine - Voz Media

A federal memo obtained by the Daily Caller reveals that nearly 300 illegal Chinese grow operations were identified in July.
Authorities in Maine have identified more than 200 properties in the state that may be being used by Chinese nationals to grow marijuana illegally, according to a federal memo obtained by the Daily Caller.

According to the report, large areas of the Democratic state are being occupied by Chinese nationals who grow illegal crops generating profits of billions of dollars that are then sent to the Asian country.

The July memorandum indicates that there are 270 Chinese operations suspected of illegal cultivation. One estimate estimates the profit from these unlawful crops at more than $4 billion.

“We think the Chinese are taking advantage of rural areas, like Maine, to produce marijuana to sell across state lines and funnel the profits back to China,” a federal law enforcement source said, according to the Daily Caller report.
 

