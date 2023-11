Chinese cities soar in science ranking while US and European rivals drop, Beijing once again world’s top city for high-quality research output​

Beijing is once again world’s top city for high-quality research output according to annual Nature Index, while Shanghai comes in third place

The other 18 Chinese metro areas among the top 50 jump up the list, with up-and-comer Hefei beating out London and Los Angeles

Chinese cities soar in science ranking while US and European rivals drop Beijing and Shanghai once again rank in top five for high-quality research according to annual Nature Index, while nearly 30 other Chinese cities jump up the list, with up-and-comer Hefei beating London and Los Angeles and Guangzhou surpassing Paris.

Published: 8:41pm, 24 Nov, 2023A total of 32 cities in mainland China appear on the 2023 “Leading 200 Science Cities” list compiled by the journal Nature. Photo: ShutterstockChinese cities are rapidly growing in high-quality scientific research while American and European rivals are dropping, according to a global ranking of top science cities by Nature Index released on Wednesday.The “Leading 200 Science Cities” list – maintained by the academic journal Nature – tracks research output by measuring contributions to academic articles published in 82 of the world’s most influential natural science journals from 2015 to 2022.A total of 32 cities in mainland China made the 2023 list, and almost all of them climbed up the rankings compared to their positions on last year’s list, with only one exception: Taiyuan , an inland city located in central China.Five out of the top 10 cities on the 2023 list are in mainland China, and Beijing once again ranks as the top science city in the world.The top five cities – Beijing, New York, Shanghai, Boston, and the San Francisco Bay Area – remained unchanged.But there were some notable shifts among the rest of the top-ranked cities. The other 18 mainland Chinese cities that made the top 50 jumped to a higher ranking compared to last year, while most major cities outside China, including Tokyo, Paris and London, fell. The only exception was Seoul, which rose two spots.The Nature Index measures two different scores – “count” and “share”. A city receives a count value of one for each article with at least one author affiliated with an institution in that city. The sum of these values is the city’s count score.For the share score, each article is assigned a value of one, which is split equally among all authors. For instance, for an article with 10 authors, each author receives a share value of 0.1. Each city’s share score is calculated by adding up the share values of the authors in that city.According to both indicators, Beijing overwhelmingly outperformed runner-up New York. The Chinese capital’s share score was 3,734.62 and its count score was 7,841 in the most recent ranking, whereas the figures for New York were 1,924.53 and 4,693 respectively.A growing number of Chinese cities showed strong upwards momentum compared to the previous year, edging out other international research hubs.For instance, the eastern city of Nanjing moved from eighth to sixth place, surpassing both Baltimore-Washington and the Tokyo metropolitan area. The southern metropolis of Guangzhou climbed from 10th to eighth place, displacing Paris, which fell from the ninth to the 11th spot.The city of Hefei in southeast China surpassed both Los Angeles and London in its share score – the number that ultimately determines the Nature Index rankings – rising by three places to 13th place on this year’s list.When Nature first launched the global science city ranking in 2018, just 10 Chinese cities ranked among the top 50. Six years later, that number has already doubled.“Beijing and other Asian cities are rapidly rising in the field of science, technology and innovation,” said Zeng Rong, vice-president of Tsinghua University in Beijing, in an interview with state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday. “There is a greater need for them to play an important role in international cooperation in the field.”Major Chinese cities have increasingly poured money into science and technology, which they consider to be one of the crucial driving forces behind urban development.For example, Hefei’s financial investment in science and technology increased from 4 per cent of the city’s general public expenditure to 14.2 per cent in the decade from 2012 to 2022.The number of national hi-tech enterprises in the city grew from 615 to 4,578 over the same period.“We are the city that is most willing to invest in technology,” Hefei officials were quoted as saying by local media last year.According to the latest official data, Hefei is now home to 12 large scientific facilities, and four national key laboratories have been approved this year, which will bring the city’s total to six.Hefei is also home to the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), where scientists like Pan Jianwei are leading China’s research and development in quantum technology. The university’s laboratories have led to the establishment of several hi-tech firms in the city.In another Nature Index ranking released in June , USTC ranked fourth among institutions globally, just behind Stanford University, in terms of high-quality scientific research output.