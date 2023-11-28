beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 65,472
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Chinese chip company unveils new self-developed CPUBy Ma Si | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2023-11-28 13:26
Chinese chip company Loongson Technology unveiled its latest self-developed central processing unit, or CPU, in Beijing, Nov 28, 2023. [Photo provided to China Daily]
Chinese chip company Loongson Technology unveiled its latest self-developed central processing unit, or CPU, in Beijing on Tuesday, which can be used in multiple applications across different platforms.
Known as Loongson 3A6000, the CPU came as China made steady progress in chip technologies.
Chinese chip company unveils new self-developed CPU
Chinese chip company Loongson Technology unveiled its latest self-developed central processing unit, or CPU, in Beijing on Tuesday, which can be used in multiple applications across different platforms.
global.chinadaily.com.cn