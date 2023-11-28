What's new

Chinese chip company unveils new self-developed CPU

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,472
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese chip company unveils new self-developed CPU​

By Ma Si | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2023-11-28 13:26


656579f7a3109068cb00a470.jpeg


Chinese chip company Loongson Technology unveiled its latest self-developed central processing unit, or CPU, in Beijing, Nov 28, 2023. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Chinese chip company Loongson Technology unveiled its latest self-developed central processing unit, or CPU, in Beijing on Tuesday, which can be used in multiple applications across different platforms.
Known as Loongson 3A6000, the CPU came as China made steady progress in chip technologies.

Chinese chip company unveils new self-developed CPU

Chinese chip company Loongson Technology unveiled its latest self-developed central processing unit, or CPU, in Beijing on Tuesday, which can be used in multiple applications across different platforms.
global.chinadaily.com.cn global.chinadaily.com.cn
 
The performance is bad.

The performance is 5-10% slower than Intel Core i3-10100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100.

With such bad performance, I wonder who is the buyer?
 
Menthol said:
The performance is bad.

The performance is 5-10% slower than Intel Core i3-10100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100.

With such bad performance, I wonder who is the buyer?
Click to expand...

Loongson is mostly applied for the military usage.

The military wants the most reliable chips, not the ones with highest performance for those smartphones.
 
shocked at these people who proclaim this is bad.. and comparing it to intel and amd.. where majority of real use chips are not even in PC but in industrial and military..
 
I don't know about bad. Most ppl who desire "powerful" CPUs usually just want to use them to games. So long as the CPU can decode 4K videos at 16.7million colors (and 1080p videos at 60fps and 1.07 billion colors) that's enough for all other modern uses.
 
Menthol said:
The performance is bad.

The performance is 5-10% slower than Intel Core i3-10100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100.

With such bad performance, I wonder who is the buyer?
Click to expand...

it depends on the use case. for most industrial use cases - it is more than enough as they dont have to run fat operating system like windows - but simpler ones or cut down linux variants etc..
 
Ali_Baba said:
it depends on the use case. for most industrial use cases - it is more than enough as they dont have to run fat operating system like windows - but simpler ones or cut down linux variants etc..
Click to expand...
Somethin tells me you've never actually used nor ran Linux before. The fat man is the Linux OS not Windows. Linux is slow like arse compared to Windows because it's open source meaning no developer gets paid to work the code into an overpowering beast (so they don't care and just contribute whatever bloated code works into the open source repository).

I'm frowning/cringing every time I hear China/another non-US country "develop" (meaning they just cut and paste codes from the open source repository and apply a custom skin on top) yet another variant of Linux...
 

Similar threads

艹艹艹
Russia pivots to Chinese CPUs that aren't subject to US sanctions — Russia's homegrown Linux-based Alt OS now supports Chinese LoongArch chips
Replies
0
Views
94
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
StraightEdge
  • Article
Exclusive: Baidu placed AI chip order from Huawei in shift away from Nvidia
Replies
10
Views
352
hirobo2
hirobo2
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Chinese Loongson chips coming in 2023, on par with 2020 x86 kit
Replies
9
Views
787
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Nan Yang
Chinese CPU Maker, Phytium Unveils Next-Gen Architecture, 3 GHz Chip on Par With 4 GHz AMD Zen 3
Replies
10
Views
418
gambit
gambit
onebyone
China in a bull shop: One of the largest Chinese tech companies has announced a 'game-changing' 3,072-core RISC-V server that used an indigeneous CPU
Replies
1
Views
114
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom