Chinese cars and TVs stream into Russia after South Korean exodus Hyundai, Samsung, LG pull back from market following Ukraine invasion

Hyundai, Samsung, LG pull back from market following Ukraine invasionA man walks past a Geely Atlas Pro at a dealership in Moscow. Geely has seen sales volume soar in Russia this year. © ReutersSOMA KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writerJuly 7, 2023 04:22 JSTTOKYO -- Chinese-made consumer electronics and automobiles have essentially filled the void left in Russia's market by South Korean manufacturers who left in response to the war in Ukraine.During the first five months of the year, China's Great Wall Motor and Geely captured second and third place, respectively, in terms of sales volume in Russia's auto market, according to data from the Association of European Businesses. Russia's leading carmaker AvtoVAZ came in first.Great Wall and Geely more than tripled their sales volumes from a year earlier. They replaced South Korea's Kia and Hyundai Motor, which placed second and third for the whole of 2021, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Now Kia has sunk to seventh place while Hyundai ranked 11th during the January-May period, primarily because the Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Kia, suspended factory operations in Russia.Hyundai idled its St. Petersburg plant, which also made vehicles under the Kia brand, in March 2022. South Korean and other media have reported talks surrounding a possible sale of the factory.In television sales, Chinese manufacturers like Haier and Hisense are supplanting South Korean rivals such as Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, according to Russian electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado Group.Like their Japanese and Western peers, LG and Samsung have stopped supplying goods to Russia, citing humanitarian concerns and supply chain issues.However, the Russian government has legalized parallel imports that have received no authorization from manufacturers or official distributors, looking to satisfy internal demand for consumer electronics and everyday products.South Korean goods have flowed into Russia via third countries. But imports through these routes inevitably suffer from extra shipping costs and delivery delays.In March, the average price for South Korean-made TVs jumped by about 20%, according to Russia media reports. To Russian consumers, the less-costly Chinese options look attractive.When it comes to smartphones, a big factor is the ability to use payment apps from Russian financial services with the same functionality as before the sanctions.During the first half of the year, Chinese mobile phone manufacturers commanded over 70% of the Russian market, according to M.Video. More Russians are reportedly choosing Chinese products due to the level of convenience offered."This is a situation where Chinese manufacturers do not have to do anything for their shares to climb," said Naoya Hase, head of the Moscow office for the Japan Association for Trade with Russia & NIS.