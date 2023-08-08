What's new

Chinese car Lynk & Co to come to Vietnam in October

Viet

Viet

Another Chinese carmaker coming



Lynk & Co cars will be sold in Vietnam from October, according to their distributor GreenLynk Automotive.
Lynk & Co cars will be sold in Vietnam from October, according to their distributor GreenLynk Automotive.
A Lynk & Co 02 sports utility vehicle (SUV) is seen at Geely's Lynk & Co plant in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China April 26, 2018. Photo by Reuters
 

