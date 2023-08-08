Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,084
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Another Chinese carmaker coming
Chinese car Lynk & Co to come to Vietnam in October - VnExpress International
Lynk & Co cars will be sold in Vietnam from October, according to their distributor GreenLynk Automotive.
e.vnexpress.net
Lynk & Co cars will be sold in Vietnam from October, according to their distributor GreenLynk Automotive.
A Lynk & Co 02 sports utility vehicle (SUV) is seen at Geely's Lynk & Co plant in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China April 26, 2018. Photo by Reuters