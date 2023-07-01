What's new

Chinese bullet train reaches 453 kph in test run in Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway section

Chinese bullet train reaches 453 kph in test run in Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway section

13:49, 01-Jul-2023
CGTN

调整大小 d8f138b1e890491c9ff043b9612b6b4d_proc.jpg

Tests on the Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge, part of the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, June 28, 2023. /China Academy of Railway Sciences

A new Chinese bullet train has reached speeds of 453 kilometers per hour in test runs.

China Railway tested the advanced bullet train CR450 this week on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway from Fuqing to Quanzhou in Fujian Province.

The train ran at 453 kilometers per hour in the test. It's relative speed, which is when two trains move in the opposite direction, reached a maximum speed of 891 kilometers per hour during the test.

The screen shows the train running 453 kilometers per hour during the test, June 28, 2023. /China Academy of Railway Sciences


The screen shows the train running 453 kilometers per hour during the test, June 28, 2023. /China Academy of Railway Sciences

The tests were carried out on the Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge, which is one of the major parts of the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway.

The CR450 science and technology innovation project is one of the key national science programs outlined in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), China Railway said. A massive amount of research, simulating calculations and tests are required to pave the way for developing the next generation bullet trains.

China Railway conducted a total of 57 scientific experiments to verify the reliability and feasibility of the new technologies adopted on CR450.

news.cgtn.com

Chinese bullet train reaches 453 kph in test run

A new Chinese bullet train has reached speeds of 453 kilometers per hour in test runs.
To put it in perspective, 372.5km/h is the fastest speed record set in F1 car racing.

StraightEdge said:
If this becomes operational, I see no point of maglev.
Maglev can go into thousand(s) of km/h, not just in the 600, traditional HT can't do it, there are other benefits too like less noise and less maintenance work.

 

