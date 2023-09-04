What's new

Chinese brands top Israel's EV sales in Jan-Aug period

Chinese brands top Israel's EV sales in Jan-Aug period​

Xinhua | Updated: 2023-09-04 11:25
64f54681a310d2dc6d273419.jpeg


Vehicles from Chinese brands wait to be exported from a port in Suzhou, Jiangsu province.

JERUSALEM - Chinese brands topped Israel's electric vehicle (EV) sales in the first eight months of 2023, according to data issued Sunday by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.

The best-selling EV brand in Israel is Chinese carmaker BYD, which sold 12,168 cars, mainly the subcompact crossover SUV Atto 3, during the Jan-Aug period this year.

Meanwhile, BYD moved up one position to fourth place in Israel's overall car sales rankings which include both gasoline and electric cars.

Geely Auto Group, another Chinese carmaker, sold a total of 5,581 Geometry C compact crossovers in the same period, holding second place in EV sales in Israel.

American carmaker Tesla stood in third place with 4,948 electric cars sold, followed by South Korean Hyundai Motor with 3,879 cars.

In terms of gasoline car sales, Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Corporation, which entered the Israeli market in late 2022, held the seventh position with 9,820 cars sold.

Chinese car companies luck is that Israeli taxes are high.

A basic Tesla Model 3 starts at 55,000 dollars taxes included, while the Chinese BYD Atto 3/Geometry C cost 40,000 dollars.

That's because first 20,000 dollars of an EV are taxed at 20 percent, and the rest are taxed at a much higher 70 percent.

This creates a very large price gap.
 

