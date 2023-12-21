Chinese banker jailed for life in US$483 million corruption case, largest ever in country’s history

Hamartia Antidote
Chinese banker jailed for life in US$483 million corruption case
‘Significant damage’ inflicted through fraudulent loans, misappropriated repayments and the siphoning of bank funds to other accounts, court says.
Xu Guojun’s personal assets were confiscated, and he was ordered to surrender all his illegal gains. Photo: Intermediate People’s Court of Jiangmen
A Chinese banker has been sentenced to life in prison in the country’s biggest-ever corruption case arising from the banking sector.
Xu Guojun, whose case involved more than US$483 million between 1993 and 2001, was convicted on charges of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds by the Jiangmen Intermediate People’s Court in Guangdong province on Wednesday.
Xu, a former head of a Bank of China branch in Kaiping, part of the city of Jiangmen, had been on the run for 20 years until he was extradited from the United States in 2021.
The court ruled that Xu, in his role as bank chief, and his accomplices had embezzled more than 900 million yuan (US$125.4 million) in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars and German marks.
Their misdeeds transpired through fraudulent loans, misappropriated loan repayments and the siphoning of bank funds to other accounts, it added.
The group was also found to have misappropriated more than 1.4 billion yuan worth of bank money for other illegal purposes.
“The amount of their embezzlement is particularly large,” the court said. “They have caused particularly significant damage to the interests of the state and the people.”
Along with imprisonment, Xu was deprived of political rights for life. His personal assets were confiscated, and he was ordered to surrender all his illegal gains, according to a court statement.
Xu said he accepted the sentences and would not appeal, the court noted.
His main accomplices, Yu Zhendong and Xu Chaofan, were repatriated to China in 2004 and 2018, respectively. Yu was sentenced to a 12-year jail term in 2006, and Xu received a 13-year sentence in 2021.