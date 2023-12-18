Chinese auto brands have received nearly US$3 billion in investment from Middle Eastern “financiers” for five consecutive months. Li Bin’s “joke” come

NIO founder Li Bin, who was still immersed in the joy of long-distance testing of a 150-degree battery pack with a battery life of over 1,000 kilometers, fulfilled the media's ridicule on him the next day - NIO "always finds money at critical moments." On December 18, NIO announced that it had signed a new round of share subscription agreement with Abu Dhabi investment institution CYVN Holdings. CYVN Holdings will make a total strategic investment of approximately US$2.2 billion in cash in NIO through its subsidiary CYVN Investments. . According to the agreement, CYVN subscribed for 294 million newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the company at a purchase price of US$7.50 per share. This is also the second time NIO has received investment from CYVN in the past five months. In July this year, NIO received a US$738.5 million strategic equity investment from CYVN. In addition, CYVN purchased certain Class A ordinary shares of NIO from an affiliated company of NIO shareholder Tencent Holdings for a total consideration of US$350 million. After completing the investment, CYVN will beneficially hold approximately 20.1% of the total issued and outstanding shares of NIO, becoming NIO's largest shareholder. However, it is worth noting that Li Bin still owns 39% of Weilai’s super voting rights and is the company’s largest shareholder with voting rights. In addition to the above financing, in September and October, Weilai also completed the issuance of convertible senior bonds with a total principal amount of US$1.15 billion. The financial report shows that as of September 30, 2023, NIO's cash flow has improved. At the end of the third quarter, it held 45.2 billion yuan in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of 13.7 billion yuan from the second quarter.

While "saving money" and "finding money", Weilai is also strengthening its main business capabilities. On December 17, Li Bin drove ET7 from Shanghai to personally test the endurance of the 150-degree battery pack. It took more than 14 hours and the final mileage was 1,044 kilometers. However, the remaining power was 3% at this time and it is expected to be able to travel for more than 30 days. kilometer. Li Bin also revealed some details about the 150-degree battery pack during the live broadcast. As the world's first soft-packed CTP battery without thermal runaway, the battery cell used is independently developed by NIO and has an energy density of 360Wh/kg. It is currently the product with the highest power and energy density in mass-produced power battery packs in China. Li Bin said that all models of the first- and second-generation platforms have completed the 150-degree battery pack verification announcement. The team has conducted various tests and the performance such as cruising range has exceeded expectations. Mass production is expected in April 2024. In addition, NIO will also release a new executive flagship sedan ET9 at NIO Day on December 23. At the end of November, NIO signed agreements with two major car companies, Changan and Geely, to conduct strategic cooperation in the battery swap business. "We will open mass-market brand battery packs and battery swap stations to partners. At present, the charging pile business has basically broken even. There are also investors interested in NIO Power's independent financing. We do not rule out NIO Power's independent financing." Li Bin said.