Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen Delivers Lecture at Defense Service Command and Staff College of Bangladesh​

（From Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh）​

2023-07-12 12:08On July 11, H.E. Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, delivered a lecture upon invitation at the Defense Service Command and Staff College of Bangladesh. Major General Md Faizur Rahman, Commandant of DSCSC, together with more than 300 officers of Bangladeshi Armed Forces and representatives of foreign armies were present at the lecture.Ambassador Yao said that China pursues modernization along a path with Chinese characteristics, insists on an independent foreign policy of peace, and has put forward the Global Security Initiative. Under the mediation of China, Saudi Arabia and Iran reconciled with each other and resumed diplomatic relations.China also promotes a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, facilitates Bangladesh and Myanmar to repatriate the displaced people from Rakhine State, and actively participates in UN peacekeeping operations. China and Bangladesh has joined efforts in contributing to the cause of world peace.Ambassador Yao pointed out that, enjoying a long-standing friendship, China and Bangladesh are now strategic partners of cooperation that entails fruitful results and close people-to-people bonds. The reply letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping letter Alifa Chin, a Bangladeshi teenager, endowed China-Bangladesh friendship with new connotations. The two countries should strengthen development cooperation and diplomatic coordination, thereby promote global peace and prosperity together.At the end of the lecture, Ambassador Yao had had friendly interactions with the audience on China-India relations, China-Pakistan relations, situation in Rakhine State of Myanmar, the so-called "Indo-Pacific Strategy", China-Bangladesh cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and the issue of South China Sea.