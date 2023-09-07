CIA Mole
Dollar firmer on solid US data; China's yuan tumbles to 16-year low
The dollar gained on Thursday after earlier pushing the yen to a 10-month low and driving the euro and sterling to their weakest levels in three months, bolstered by a still-resilient U.S. economy that has defied expectations despite aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.
www.reuters.com
feudal xi spending all of chinas money to prop up his terror