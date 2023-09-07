What's new

China's yuan tumbles to 16-year low

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 1, 2019
Messages
2,887
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
I7WABYMXEJDVDKVL7FDNQVOYRM.png
www.reuters.com

Dollar firmer on solid US data; China's yuan tumbles to 16-year low

The dollar gained on Thursday after earlier pushing the yen to a 10-month low and driving the euro and sterling to their weakest levels in three months, bolstered by a still-resilient U.S. economy that has defied expectations despite aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com


feudal xi spending all of chinas money to prop up his terror
 
CIA Mole said:
I7WABYMXEJDVDKVL7FDNQVOYRM.png
www.reuters.com

Dollar firmer on solid US data; China's yuan tumbles to 16-year low

The dollar gained on Thursday after earlier pushing the yen to a 10-month low and driving the euro and sterling to their weakest levels in three months, bolstered by a still-resilient U.S. economy that has defied expectations despite aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com


feudal xi spending all of chinas money to prop up his terror
Click to expand...
This year also saw a record number of US begging Xi to help the US.

Blinken. Yellen. Kissinger. Raimondo......

Every American is begging to Xi... Americans love Xi more than Chinese people.
 

Similar threads

CIA Mole
China asks some banks to reduce or delay dollar buying to ease pressure on yuan -sources
Replies
0
Views
126
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
F-22Raptor
Yuan Falls Toward This Year’s Low as Chinese Economy Sputters
Replies
4
Views
180
Char
Char
beijingwalker
Yuan Milestone: Yuan exceeds dollar in China's bilateral trade for first time
Replies
1
Views
119
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
CIA Mole
Global investors dump Chinese securities as state support hopes fade
Replies
8
Views
195
epebble
E
CIA Mole
China's auto workers bear the brunt of price war as fallout widens
Replies
1
Views
75
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom