China's Xi unveils grand development plan for Central Asia

China's Xi unveils grand development plan for Central Asia​

By Andrew Hayley
May 19, 20232:10 PM GMT+8

ZZKP6LV7UJIBJBQCSXOCHPQCMI.jpg

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the round table during the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, 19 May 2023. MARK CRISTINO/Pool via REUTERS

XIAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday unveiled a grand plan for Central Asia's development, from building infrastructure to boosting trade, taking on a new leadership role in a region that has traditionally been a Russian sphere of influence.

China is ready to coordinate development strategies with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and promote the modernisation of all, Xi said in an address to a China-Central Asia Summit in northwest China.

"This summit has added new impetus to the development and revitalisation of the six counties, and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability," Xi said later at a press conference with his Central Asian counterparts.

"We will jointly foster a new paradigm of deeply complementary and high-level win-win cooperation."

With its engagement, China has put itself at the forefront of the race for political influence and energy assets in the resource-rich region, with Russia distracted by its war in Ukraine and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan diminishing the U.S. presence in the region.

The five former Soviet republics, with a network of trade corridors, offer China alternative routes to transport fuel, food and other commodities in the event of disruptions elsewhere.

The pledges of support and cooperation at the two-day summit will present a contrast to a "negative" image of China invoked at a summit of Group of Seven leaders in Japan from Friday.

China's support for Central Asia also appear to be a counter-weight to U.S. accusations of its coercive diplomacy.

Xi said China and the Central Asian countries should deepen trust and offer "clear and strong support" on core interests such as sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development.

He did not mention Ukraine, which like the Central Asian nations, was part of the Soviet Union.

"China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security, and defence capability construction," he said.

TRADE AND INVESTMENT​

China would also upgrade bilateral investment agreements and increase cross-border freight volume with the region, Xi said.

It will encourage Chinese-funded businesses in Central Asia to create more jobs, build warehouses, and launch a special train service aimed at promoting tourism, he added.

"To bolster our cooperation and Central Asian development, China will provide Central Asian countries with a total of 26 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) of financing support and grants," Xi said.

Two-way trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading with $31 billion, as China seeks deeper links in its quest for greater food and energy security.

Xi said the building of Line D of the China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline should be accelerated.

He also called on China and Central Asia to increase their oil and gas trade, develop energy cooperation across industrial chains, and boost cooperation on new energy and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

In the longer term, China supports construction of a cross-Caspian Sea international transport corridor, and would strengthen the construction of transport hubs of China-Europe freight train services, Xi said.

Central Asia and Southeast Asia are two regions that matter to China becos of proximity, trade, energy and border security, China should pay more attentions to them. China should waste less energy and money on regions such as Africa that has none critical consequences for China unlike CA and SEA.
 
etylo said:
Central Asia and Southeast Asia are two regions that matter to China becos of proximity, trade, energy and border security, China should pay more attentions to them. China should waste less energy and money on regions such as Africa that has none critical consequences for China unlike CA and SEA.
If China doesn’t speed up development in Central Asia, especially in mining, the U.S. is going to fill the void soon enough.


And interesting video of US policy for the region by an ambassador to the region and deputy Secretary of State for the region.
FuturePAF said:
If China doesn’t speed up development in Central Asia, especially in mining, the U.S. is going to fill the void soon enough.


And interesting video of US policy for the region by an ambassador to the region and deputy Secretary of State for the region.
US fled Afghanistan and Iraq, China quickly filled the void, US now doesn't have the means to develop other countries, it doesn't even have the means to develop itself.
 
beijingwalker said:
US fled Afghanistan and Iraq, China quickly filled the void, US now doesn't have the means to develop other countries, it doesn't even have the means to develop itself.
Look at the tens of billions being poured into Ukraine, while neglecting domestic needs.

When it’s for strategic purposes, the US checkbook is always open. If not the government, many US companies will move in.

For the US, Central Asia is the last former Russian sphere that they can easily intervene in and its right up on China’s border. The risk is there if China doesn’t move quicker.

This could be the first step to finally defeating Russia and making it capitulate to the west. Eventually allowing a western backed government in a post-Putin Russia to allow Western forces on China’s northern border as well.
 
FuturePAF said:
Look at the tens of billions being poured into Ukraine, while neglecting domestic needs.

When it’s for strategic purposes, the US checkbook is always open.
US can only sponsor wars, but when it comes to country building or rebuilding, US plays no role at all. Chinese engineers build up infras all around the world and you don't see Americans in this sector. Not all countries need US to fight wars.
 
beijingwalker said:
US can only sponsor wars, but when it comes to country building or rebuilding, US plays no role at all. Chinese engineers build up infras all around the world and you don't see Americans in this sector. Not all countries need US to fight wars.
US companies do this on a commercial basis. The US government when it gives aid it usually funds local companies to carry out these projects.
 
FuturePAF said:
US companies do this on a commercial basis. The US government when it gives aid it usually funds local companies to carry out these projects.
Besides infrastructure building, Chinese companies also do business on commercial basis

微信图片_20230924225639.png

statista1-1024x1024.jpg
 
I don't get these headlines anymore - "China's Xi unveils..."
How many Xi's exist that you need to mention "China's Xi" ? I don't see anyone saying "US's Biden falls..." Everyone knows when the news says Xi, Biden, Modi, Trudeau etc.,
 
beijingwalker said:
Besides infrastructure building, Chinese companies also do business on commercial basis

View attachment 955817
statista1-1024x1024.jpg
It’s not about building infrastructure, it’s actual business deals, such as mining. What percentage of the total mining do Chinese companies carry out in Central Asia? And what percentage of future mining contracts are Chinese companies are expected to get?
 

