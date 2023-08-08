Get Ya Wig Split
China's working population will shrink in the coming decades and keep the nation's economy from surpassing America's, research firm says
- Decades of China's one-child policy have led to an aging population and lopsided ratio between elderly and youth.
- The country is on pace to lose nearly half of its current population by 2100, per Terry Group, which says that bodes poorly for economic growth.
- Chinese government data showed China's population shrank in 2022 for the first time since 1961.