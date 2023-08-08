What's new

🚨 China's working population will shrink in the coming decades and keep the nation's economy from surpassing America's, research firm says

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 22, 2017
Messages
2,323
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States

China's working population will shrink in the coming decades and keep the nation's economy from surpassing America's, research firm says​

1691527272623.png


  • Decades of China's one-child policy have led to an aging population and lopsided ratio between elderly and youth.
  • The country is on pace to lose nearly half of its current population by 2100, per Terry Group, which says that bodes poorly for economic growth.
  • Chinese government data showed China's population shrank in 2022 for the first time since 1961.
 

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
China GDP parity with US is now several decades away: The Economist
Replies
5
Views
148
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Get Ya Wig Split
How soon and at what height will China’s economy peak?
2
Replies
15
Views
832
leviathan
leviathan
Viet
China, Indonesia, and Vietnam lead global growth for coming decade in new projections
Replies
1
Views
104
REhorror
R
Get Ya Wig Split
China population: Guangdong suffers first decline in over 4 decades, underlining demographic and economic woes
2
Replies
17
Views
857
VCheng
VCheng
Mista
China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years: Official data
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
REhorror
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom