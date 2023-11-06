China's Trina Solar plans US$420 million expansion in Vietnam

Viet
HANOI: Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar is planning to invest an additional US$420 million in Vietnam's northern province of Thai Nguyen, raising its total investment in the country to nearly US$900 million, the provincial government said on Sunday (Nov 5).
Trina's Vietnam investment follows an investigation by the US Department of Commerce that concluded in August that Trina was among five Chinese solar firms that used plants in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries to dodge punitive tariffs on Chinese-made panels.
