What's new

China's Trina Solar plans US$420 million expansion in Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,844
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

China's Trina Solar plans US$420 million expansion in Vietnam


HANOI: Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar is planning to invest an additional US$420 million in Vietnam's northern province of Thai Nguyen, raising its total investment in the country to nearly US$900 million, the provincial government said on Sunday (Nov 5).

Trina's Vietnam investment follows an investigation by the US Department of Commerce that concluded in August that Trina was among five Chinese solar firms that used plants in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries to dodge punitive tariffs on Chinese-made panels.

www.channelnewsasia.com

China's Trina Solar plans US$420 million expansion in Vietnam

HANOI: Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar is planning to invest an additional US$420 million in Vietnam's northern province of Thai Nguyen, raising its total investment in the country to nearly US$900 million, the provincial government said on Sunday (Nov 5). Reuters in September exclusively...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com
 

Similar threads

Viet
Exclusive: China's Trina Solar plans $400 million Vietnam plant after US sanctions
Replies
0
Views
159
Viet
Viet
Viet
Trina Solar begins producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
146
Viet
Viet
Viet
Trina’s 6.5GW Vietnamese wafer factory to be online this year, targeting US market
Replies
0
Views
335
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam turns to rooftop solar as blackouts hit country
Replies
2
Views
111
Viet
Viet
Viet
AD Green commissions 3 GW solar module factory in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
177
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom